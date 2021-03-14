Sir Michael Caine is celebrating his 88th birthday today, and legions of fans from around the world are honoring the acting icon on Twitter. With over 70 years in the business and dozens upon dozens of acclaimed performances to his name, Caine is widely regarded as one of the finest actors of all time. With Caine turning 88, it's as good a time as any to offer some praise and well wishes for the Oscar-winning actor, and thousands have already done just that on social media.

"Happy Birthday English actor Sir Michael Caine, now a fantastic 88 years old," writes one fan on Twitter, adding several images of Caine.

Happy Birthday English actor Sir Michael Caine, now a fantastic 88 years old. pic.twitter.com/A3zugjGT3D — Saturday Night At The Movies (@SaturdayNightat) March 14, 2021

Including a video of a scene from The Italian Job, another fan writes, "Happy 88th birthday to the great Michael Caine......here blowing the bloody doors off with Michael Standing in The Italian Job (1969)."

Happy 88th birthday to the great Michael Caine......here blowing the bloody doors off with Michael Standing in The Italian Job (1969) pic.twitter.com/zqcmbn0qr7 — John Pitchford🌹💙 (@Johnnypapa64) March 14, 2021

Many Batman fans, who loved Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight movie trilogy, are also paying tribute. One of them writes, "Happy Birthday Michael Caine. One of my all time favorite actors and probably no one will be surprised .... my favorite Alfred."

Happy Birthday Michael Caine. One of my all time favorite actors and probably no one will be surprised .... my favorite Alfred. pic.twitter.com/syOwkwcV3b — teatime75 (@teatime75) March 14, 2021

Also appreciating Caine's numerous roles in most other movies directed by Nolan, another fan says, "The protagonist's mentor in almost all Nolan movies. Birthday wishes to one of my favourite actors of all time. Sir Michael Caine turns 88 today."

The protagonist's mentor in almost all Nolan movies ⭐



Birthday wishes to one of my favourite actors of all time 🎂



Sir Michael Caine ❤️ turns 88 today pic.twitter.com/ceidY1kat7 — Rahul Kb🥀 (@RahulKb17) March 14, 2021

"Michael Caine plays the wise, older gentleman in movies these days, so it's easy to forget that he was once one of the coolest damn men on the planet," tweets Every Oscar Ever, along with a photo of a younger Caine. "The two-time Oscar winner was born on this date in 1933."

Michael Caine plays the wise, older gentleman in movies these days, so it's easy to forget that he was once one of the coolest damn men on the planet. The two-time Oscar winner was born on this date in 1933. #MichaelCainepic.twitter.com/ZO75lQhUso — Every Oscar Ever (@EveryOscarEver) March 14, 2021

The Muppet History Twitter account also got in on the fun with a GIF of Caine from The Muppet Christmas Carol. Its caption reads: "Bah humbug! Happy birthday to the wonderful Sir Michael Caine, our Ebenezer Scrooge."

Bah, humbug!



Happy birthday to the wonderful Sir Michael Caine, our Ebenezer Scrooge ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9ihqjtW09J — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) March 14, 2021

Looking forward to his next stellar performance, Nostromo Films also tweets: "MICHAEL CAINE is and always will be one of the best actors in film history for his versatility and adaptability to the circumstances. While we wait for his next film named 'BEST SELLERS' (2021) we wish him a HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

👉 MICHAEL CAINE is and always will be one of the best actors in film history for his versatility and adaptability to the circumstances. While we wait for his next film named 'BEST SELLERS' (2021) we wish him a HAPPY BIRTHDAY.#MichaelCaine#BOTD#HappyBirthdaypic.twitter.com/qhYDTzILDN — 🎥Nostromo Films📽 (@FilmsNostromo) March 14, 2021

He might be in his late 80s, but Caine has not shown any signs of slowing down whatsoever. He continues to frequently appear in movies, which recently included teaming back up with longtime collaborator Christopher Nolan in last year's sci-fi action-thriller Tenet. After starring in the British crime drama Twist, Caine is also attached to the upcoming comedy Best Sellers alongside Aubrey Plaza, Scott Speedman, Cary Elwes, and Ellen Wong. He will also team up with Ben Foster to star in the Czech historical drama movie Medieval which is currently in production.

With Caine turning 88, it's the perfect time to put on one or two of his movies to celebrate. There's certainly no shortage of great options to choose from, regardless of which genre you're necessarily looking for. However Caine himself chooses to celebrate, let's hope his 88th birthday is the best one he's had yet. Happy birthday, Michael Caine!

Happy Birthday Sir Michael Caine! pic.twitter.com/jgN1QFlX9s — Eurochannel (@Eurochannel) March 14, 2021

Happy birthday to Sir Michael Caine! pic.twitter.com/Q19yPbbtZF — Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) March 14, 2021

Happy 88th birthday to Lieutenant Bromhead, I mean Michael Caine! pic.twitter.com/Acr0MTOSDF — Nick Britten (@Nick_Britten) March 14, 2021