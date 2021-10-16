Sir Michael Caine's latest movie just might be the last starring role of the veteran actor's storied career. Appearing in dozens of movies for seven decades, Michael Caine recently starred in the comedy-drama Best Sellers. Directed by Lina Roessler and written by Anthony Grieco, Best Sellers also starred Aubrey Plaza, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong, and Cary Elwes.

In a new interview with BBC Radio's Kermode and Mayo, Caine seemed to casually reveal that he's virtually finished as an actor. The 88-year-old spoke about Best Sellers and how that has ended up becoming his "last part." That wasn't by design, but as Caine explains, his physical condition has made it that much more difficult to work on new movies. With the pandemic slowing down incoming offers, Caine has also taken up a love for writing, and that has him even less motivated to pick up another script.

"Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part, really. Because I haven't worked for two years and I have a spine problem, which affects my legs so I can't walk very well. I also wrote a book, a couple of books which were published and successful, so, I'm now not an actor, I'm a writer. Which is lovely, because as an actor, you have to get up by six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed."

Michael Caine was asked to confirm that Best Sellers really is his last movie role, as this would be a big deal for the longtime actor to step away from performing. While not outright declaring that he's retired, Caine suggests that Best Sellers will likely be his final part as an actor, adding that there aren't many new roles for people of his age that have him wanting to return to set.

"I think it would be [my last movie]. I don't have any... there haven't been any offers, obviously, for two years, because nobody's been making any movies I'd want to do. But, also, you know, I'm 88. There's not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who's 88. You know?"

After this news broke, a representative for Caine clarified to TheWrap that the actor is not "fully retiring." Perhaps Caine was being playful when he said Best Sellers is his last part, or he may just be done with leading roles in particular at this point. In any case, we can expect the actor to be much more selective with his roles moving forward, should he end up choosing to do more acting roles soon.

Caine has written several memoirs over the years, though he's apparently taken an exceptional shine to working at home as an author. In 2018, he published Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life, and its success has him inspired to keep the writing going. While Best Sellers will show Caine's final performance as an actor, he had previously completed filming for the upcoming period drama Medieval, and that will be released in 2022.

Vin Diesel had been hoping to cast Sir Michael Caine as Helen Mirren's husband in one of the final Fast movies, but that may not happen with this news. Even if Caine is stepping back from acting, he can still walk away very proud with over 150 credits to his legendary career. Everyone will have their own favorite performances from the actor from the past several decades to always enjoy his work, and it's good to know that he will still be able to use his talents by focusing them elsewhere as an author, even if he never acts again. This news comes to us from Kermode and Mayo.