Saturday Night Live cast member Michael Che has paid rent for 160 public housing units in New York. Many people all over the world are having trouble making ends meet, especially those who live in public housing. Che made the decision to pay the rent in memory of his late grandmother, who passed away earlier this month. She lived in a NYCHA New York City Housing Authority building for a time and Che chose that building specifically when it came time to help out current residents. He had this to say on social media.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work. Obviously I can't offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I'm paying one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in. I know that's just a drop in the bucket. So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST. Ps. deblasio! cuomo! diddy! let's fix this! page me! - che"

Michael Che previously revealed that his grandmother, Martha, passed away alone, due to the current state of world affairs. "I'm obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone," he wrote in a deleted post. "But I'm also happy that she's not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy." During last weekend's virtual episode of SNL Che signed off by saying, "From Weekend Update, I'm Martha's grandbaby." It's a tough time for a lot of people at the moment, but Che is trying to bring some happiness in whatever way he can.

SNL chose to go with a virtual episode last weekend, which was the first time in the long-running show's history that it wasn't taped live. While some of the skits were a bit on the awkward side, people were happy to see the show's cast return to try and deliver some laughs. Late night shows and news broadcasts are still working out the kinks as more and more people work from home.

It looks like last week's episode of SNL was a one-off. There have not been any announcements about doing it again and the 45th season is likely done prematurely, due to the world's current state of affairs. With that being said, Lorne Michaels and NBC could make an announcement in the near future as to what the show could end up doing to make up lost episodes.

Michael Che and Colin Jost were easily one of the best parts about last week's at-home SNL episode. They delivered some news and put a humorous spin on things while calling also creating some seriousness at the same time. Hopefully Che's good deed helps out some people who truly need the help at this time, while also going on to inspire others to possibly do the same. While Che believes his contribution was merely a "drop in the bucket," it has already helped to bring awareness to the specific situation. You can check out Michael Che's Instagram post below.