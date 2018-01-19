Despite trying to get ahead of the story and denying the allegations, Michael Douglas has been accused of sexual misconduct by a former employee in the late 1980s. Author Susan Braudy ran the New York office of Douglas's production company Stonebridge Productions at the time of the alleged incidents. Douglas was then approaching the height of his career and was one of the most famous and powerful men in Hollywood, due to the success of Wall Street and Fatal Attraction. Braudy maintains that she kept records of all of the inappropriate incidents with Douglas and has a long paper trail.

Susan Braudy has proof of her paperwork as well as a letter verifying her employment for Michael Douglas and a response letter from the California Women's Law Center in reference to a letter that she sent about workplace sexual harassment in 1993. In addition to the paper trail, Braudy also told friends and colleagues about the sexual misconduct. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Susan Braudy detailed some of the alleged instances of sexual misconduct while working for Michael Douglas.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Douglas's alleged harassment of Susan Braudy included "near-constant profane and sexually charged dialogue." Additionally, Braudy maintains that the actor was constantly making "demeaning comments about her appearance, graphic discussions regarding his mistresses and more." Braudy recalled an incident in 1989 where she and Douglas were going over an E.T.-type of movie that apparently got Douglas all hot and bothered. Braudy had this to say.

"Michael unzipped his chinos and I registered something amiss. Still complimenting my additions to our E.T. imitation, his voice lowered at least half an octave. I peered at him and saw he'd inserted both hands into his unzipped pants. I realized to my horror that he was rubbing his private parts. Within seconds his voice cracked and it appeared to me he'd had an orgasm."

After the E.T. incident, Susan Braudy ran from the office to her apartment while Michael Douglas reportedly said that she was "good." It's not clear if the actor was referring to her ideas about the E.T. imitation, but it's safe to assume it wasn't. It was after that incident that Braudy made the decision to never be alone with him again. Braudy says that she was fired 6 months later after dodging attempts by Douglas to sign a confidentiality agreement.

Both Michael Douglas and his current wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, denied the allegations late last week when they learned that an article was being written. Douglas claims that he never masturbated in front of her and said, "This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever." Zeta-Jones said that both she and her husband are big supporters of the #MeToo movement encouraging women to speak out about surviving sexual assault or abuse. Susan Braudy credits the Harvey Weinstein fallout and the #MeToo movement for giving her the courage to come forward 30 years later. Susan Braudy's story was first published by The Hollywood Reporter.