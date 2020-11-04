Hollywood legend Michael J. Fox is opening up on his continued struggles with his acting career, revealing in a new interview how his Parkinson's disease has since made it much more difficult to remember his lines. Although it wasn't until 1998 when he publicly revealed his diagnosis, Fox has been living with the disorder since 1991. Although the disease greatly affected his movement, Fox would continue to work as an actor in the years thereafter, but his roles are more limited these days due to his new troubles with memorization.

Here's how Fox puts it from this week's People magazine.

"My short-term memory is shot. I always had a real proficiency for lines and memorization. And I had some extreme situations where the last couple of jobs I did were actually really word-heavy parts. I struggled during both of them."

Fox is also said to be practicing his projection and diction by shouting tongue twisters. While acting has become much more difficult for Fox in recent years, he has fortunately found another way to channel his creative energy. Taking to writing, Fox will release his fourth memoir, titled No Time Like the Future, later this month. As the Hollywood star has found a passion for the pen, it also sounds like we could be seeing more literary works from him in the future.

Of his writing endeavors, Fox also had this to say.

"I'm down to this. My guitar playing is no good. My sketching is no good anymore, my dancing never was good, and acting is getting tougher to do. So it's down to writing. Luckily, I really enjoy it."

In the interview, Fox also touches on the "darkest moment" from his life. It happened in 2018 following a successful surgery to remove a noncancerous tumor from the actor's spine. While learning how to walk again, Fox suffered from a bad fall, and his ensuing recovery had placed him into a bad spot mentally. Fortunately, Fox found his way through the ordeal by staying optimistic.

"Optimism is sustainable when you keep coming back to gratitude, and what follows from that is acceptance. Accepting that this thing has happened, and you accept it for what it is. It doesn't mean that you can't endeavor to change. It doesn't mean you have to accept it as a punishment or a penance, but just put it in its proper place. Then see how much the rest of your life you have to thrive in, and then you can move on."

Fox is probably best known for his roles as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future movie series and as Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties and as Mike Flaherty on the classic sitcom Spin City. After starring on The Good Wife in a recurring role between 2010 and 2016, Fox recently reprised the part of Louis Canning in the spinoff series The Good Fight. He also appeared in last year's sci-fi movie See You Yesterday and voiced himself in the animated Canadian series Corner Gas Animated. You can pick up Fox's new book, No Time Like the Future, when it goes on sale on Nov. 17. This news comes to us from People.