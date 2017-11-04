Paris Jackson suggests that her dad may be responsible for Wendy Williams' recent fainting on live television. Many believed that Wendy Williams was pulling a stunt on her talk show earlier this week when, dressed as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween, the talk show host fainted. Others believed that Williams may have suffered a stroke, but 19-year old Paris Jackson believes that someone from beyond the grave may have made the incident happen: Pop star Michael Jackson, her father who passed away in June of 2009 after he stopped breathing in his sleep under the care of Conrad Murray.

Wendy Williams and Paris Jackson have a history of battling on social media after the talk show host slammed the model/actress for claiming that she was "black" in a Rolling Stone interview. Williams said that she understands that the young daughter of the King of Pop has been through a lot, but called out Paris Jackson for considering that she is black. The accusation angered Paris, so she took to social media to call out Wendy Williams at the time of the incident.

"She seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us. Why are we on her mind so often?"

Fast forward to this past week and Wendy Williams had her fainting spell live on national television. Earlier that morning, the talk show host and former DJ, tweeted out a story about the latest Jackson family drama involving Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson, and his son Blanket. 15-year old Blanket Jackson reportedly does not need to be under his grandmother's care any longer and can take care of himself. Paris Jackson again took to social media to call out Williams for being "obsessed" with her family. She had this to say.

"Your obsession is a little unhealthy, maybe even toxic. I'm sure there are plenty of qualified professional psychiatrists you can seek out."

After Wendy Williams fainted on her show, Paris Jackson suggested that her father's ghost may have been responsible for her accident. She implied that Michael Jackson might have done it because Wendy Williams keeps talking about his children. Paris Jackson explains.

"Looks like someone from above had enough of her bullshit and decided to clock her for not keeping his kids' names outta her mouth o well."

The young Jackson concluded her message with an emoji of a person raising their arms to emphasize the "oh, well." Wendy Williams confirmed that she fainted due to the heat from her Halloween costume and maintains that she did not have a stroke. But Paris Jackson believes that it was Michael Jackson, looking out from his family from above the grave.

But there could be another explanation. Earlier in Williams' show, she claimed to hate Halloween, which prompted many to think that Sam from Trick r Treat may have taken revenge on Wendy Williams for bashing Halloween. Whatever the case may be, you can read all about it below, courtesy of Paris Jackson's Twitter page.

looks like someone from above had enough of her bullshit and decided to clock her for not keeping his kids' names outta her mouth o well pic.twitter.com/kwLGI2hCTy — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 2, 2017

Have you heard the latest Jackson family drama? 👉🏽 https://t.co/nHYTrO0CAZpic.twitter.com/pekDEF8YwZ — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) October 31, 2017

your obsession is a little unhealthy, maybe even toxic. i'm sure there are plenty of qualified professional psychiatrists you can seek out. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 2, 2017