Michael Jordan once turned down $100 million to make an appearance at an event for two hours. The NBA superstar doesn't do things he doesn't want to do, even if they can make him a lot of money in the process. Jordan has spent most of his life out of the limelight since retiring from basketball in 2003. However, he is back in a major way with The Last Dance docuseries, which premiered over a week ago on ESPN. The miniseries focuses on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls and features unprecedented footage of the team, along with Jordan.

In a new interview, Michael Jordan's agent David Falk spoke at length about his client. While hailed as the best player to ever pick up a basketball by many, Jordan likes to stay away from comparisons to other greats like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, which means he'll shy away from events if need be. Three years ago, Falk brought him a pretty handsome deal, but the former NBA player turned it down. Falk had this to say.

"I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down."

Most people would give an arm to be able to make $50 million an hour to just make an appearance. But, Michael Jordan isn't most people. Jordan has a reported net worth of $2.1 billion, so the $100 million really wasn't something he needs or even wants. David Falk went on to talk about why Jordan does what he does. He explains.

"God bless him. He's been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn't want. I really admire that. He's very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in."

The Last Dance has taken down Netflix's Tiger King to become the most-watched docuseries in the world. It's also the biggest documentary that ESPN has ever released, which bests their 30 for 30 series. According to Parrot Analytics, a research firm that tracks audience interest using data that includes social-media conversations and piracy, The Last Dance was one of the "20 most in-demand shows in the world this week The show is even more popular in the U.S., where it ranked as 11th this week."

NBA fans were shocked to learn that Michael Jordan was going to take part in what would become The Last Dance. Now that he has been providing candid interviews, people want more from the man. Thankfully, there's still 6 more episodes that will air on ESPN over the course of the next three weeks. While we wait for Sunday's two episodes, you can check out the interview with David Falk below, thanks to the Undisputed YouTube channel.