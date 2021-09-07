Hollywood is in mourning following the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael K. Williams, and the online tribute posts from many of his celebrity friends are quickly coming in. Williams, who just last year impressed critics with his role on Lovecraft Country, was found dead at his home on Monday at the age of 54. His name is now trending as thousands of fans start to grieve, and a throng of celebrities have gotten involved with Williams friend with so many people.

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) posted an image of himself with Michael K. Williams. In a tweet, the actor wrote, "I have never met a more loving, caring, beautiful human being. A true friend and thespian. I will forever miss you my dear brother. Godspeed."

Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/8Eo8SErHs9 — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) September 6, 2021

"If you don't know, you better ask somebody," says actor Wendell Pierce, who also appeared on The Wire. "His name was Michael K. Williams. He shared with me his secret fears then stepped out into his acting with true courage, acting in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. It took me years to learn what Michael had in abundance."

If you don’t know, you better ask somebody. His name was Michael K. Williams. He shared with me his secret fears then stepped out into his acting with true courage, acting in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. It took me years to learn what Michael had in abundance. pic.twitter.com/BIkoPPrPzg — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021

The Wire actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. added: "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless."

May you RIP. God bless. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021

A story tweeted by singer Saul Williams reads: "For years Wikipedia listed Michael K. Williams as my brother. Neither one of us chose to correct it, instead we took it at its word. 'We're brothers, yo.' He shared poems with me. We broke bread & kicked it whenever we could. A deep & sincere connection. A beautiful spirit."

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn wrote in a tweet, "Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I've ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him."

Aisha Tyler tweeted, "Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright. Rest in power, MKW. You will forever be The King."

You will forever be The King. pic.twitter.com/LuFY0tG9NA — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) September 6, 2021

HBO, home to some of Williams' work like The Wire and Lovecraft Country, also acknowledged the news with an official statement. The cabler said: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss."

Fans of the actor everywhere are also trying to process the loss. Because Williams was so active as an actor delivering amazing performances, it's both sudden and shocking that he's no longer with us. May he rest in peace as his memory lives on. You can check out what some of the other famous friends of Williams are saying about the news of his passing on Twitter.

Goddamn it. We lost one of our best, most talented. RIP #MichaelKWilliams. Breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/K2ex1vhA88 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) September 6, 2021

Just read about the passing of Michael K. Williams, very sad to hear. Omar was one of the most riveting TV characters ever, a cornerstone of The Wire. Rest in peace, MKW. pic.twitter.com/BQ5pHPkPLv — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 6, 2021

I saw Michael K. Williams in the airport a few months back and made sure to let him know how much I love and appreciated his work. He was so kind to listen to me and he was so grateful for the thanks. Like DEEPLY GRATEFUL. Not the quick thank you gotta go. Celebs usually do. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) September 6, 2021

Rest In Peace my brotha!



Had the pleasure of working

with Michael K. Williams he was one helluva an actor.



He was taken from us way to soon.



Rest easy my friend.❤️ #RestInPower🙏🏼 #KidVicious🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ukFhuDXiYq — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) September 6, 2021

RIP to the man who made Omar Little one of the greatest characters in television history. Anyone who watched Michael K. Williams act was better for the experience. pic.twitter.com/E05sWrpJbf — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 6, 2021

The hardest line eva. And he wasn’t even on camera when he delivered it. RIP #michaelkwilliams 💔 pic.twitter.com/c6D3XerW0b — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) September 6, 2021

This is heartbreaking to learn. We have lost an enormous talent in Michael K. Williams. https://t.co/sqY2ryvuAj — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 6, 2021

Jean-Paul Belmondo and Michael K. Williams in the same day…man, what loss. pic.twitter.com/LzsDrJxKAP — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2021