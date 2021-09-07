Hollywood is in mourning following the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael K. Williams, and the online tribute posts from many of his celebrity friends are quickly coming in. Williams, who just last year impressed critics with his role on Lovecraft Country, was found dead at his home on Monday at the age of 54. His name is now trending as thousands of fans start to grieve, and a throng of celebrities have gotten involved with Williams friend with so many people.
Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) posted an image of himself with Michael K. Williams. In a tweet, the actor wrote, "I have never met a more loving, caring, beautiful human being. A true friend and thespian. I will forever miss you my dear brother. Godspeed."
"If you don't know, you better ask somebody," says actor Wendell Pierce, who also appeared on The Wire. "His name was Michael K. Williams. He shared with me his secret fears then stepped out into his acting with true courage, acting in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. It took me years to learn what Michael had in abundance."
The Wire actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. added: "Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless."
A story tweeted by singer Saul Williams reads: "For years Wikipedia listed Michael K. Williams as my brother. Neither one of us chose to correct it, instead we took it at its word. 'We're brothers, yo.' He shared poems with me. We broke bread & kicked it whenever we could. A deep & sincere connection. A beautiful spirit."
The Suicide Squad director James Gunn wrote in a tweet, "Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I've ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him."
Aisha Tyler tweeted, "Michael K Williams was a beautiful, passionate, expansive soul. I felt so lucky to have known him, and we were all so fortunate to have enjoyed his incredible talent. He burned so very bright. Rest in power, MKW. You will forever be The King."
HBO, home to some of Williams' work like The Wire and Lovecraft Country, also acknowledged the news with an official statement. The cabler said: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss."
Fans of the actor everywhere are also trying to process the loss. Because Williams was so active as an actor delivering amazing performances, it's both sudden and shocking that he's no longer with us. May he rest in peace as his memory lives on. You can check out what some of the other famous friends of Williams are saying about the news of his passing on Twitter.