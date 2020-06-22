DC fans were confronted with something of a major surprise recently when it was revealed that Michael Keaton is in talks to return as Batman. Keaton brought the Dark Knight to life on the big screen in 1989 but hasn't put on the cape and cowl for nearly three decades. Now, however, it seems Warner Bros. has potentially big, ambitious plans for Keaton's version of the character, who is being eyed to return in multiple DC movies.

According to a new report, Michael Keaton is not only being eyed to star alongside Ezra Miller in The Flash solo movie, but the actor is also possibly on deck to star in several DC Films projects. It is likened to the way Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury appears in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe entries.

This is far from a sure thing, as Keaton is said to be in early negotiations but the Supergirl movie is listed as one possibility. It is also said that we would be picking up with Keaton's Bruce Wayne after the events of Batman Returns. His version of Batman exist in an alternate timeline within the DC multiverse.

This means bringing Michael Keaton back wouldn't have any effect on Ben Affleck's Batman, who starred alongside Ezra Miller's Barry Allen in Justice League. It also wouldn't get in the way of director Matt Reeves' The Batman, which is set to arrive next year and will see Robert Pattinson taking on the role of the Caped Crusader. Much like Joker, that movie will be taking place in its own universe removed from the DCEU.

The idea of the multiverse within the DCEU has already been introduced. Ezra Miller appeared alongside Grant Gustin's Flash during last year's ArrowVerse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths on The CW. That event also established Tim Burton's Batman as part of the larger multiverse.

Tim Burton's 1989 Batman was massively successful and helped give the character a series makeover that connected with modern audiences. Michael Keaton reprised the role in 1992's Batman Returns, which was not as commercially successful but has been embraced in the years since its release. Keaton has been remarkably busy since starring in 2014's Best Picture winner Birdman. Some of his credits include Spotlight, The Founder and Dumbo, which reunited him with Burton. Keaton also starred as Vulture/Adrian Toomes in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and is set to reprise the role in Morbius next year.

The Flash movie has been in development hell for years, but appears to finally be picking up steam. Andy Muschietti (IT) is on board to direct. The story is said to be based on the beloved Flashpoint storyline, which sees Barry Allen in an altered timeline, which will open the door for Michael Keaton's Batman to appear. There have also been rumored reports that Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Thomas Wayne will appear as a version of Batman who is synonymous with the Flashpoint storyline. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Deadline.