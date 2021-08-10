Wearing the Batsuit is like riding a bike for fan favorite Batman actor Michael Keaton. As every fan of the Dark Knight knows, Keaton famously played Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's Batman in 1989, a role that he reprised in the 1992 sequel Batman Returns. Keaton hasn't played the superhero since Val Kilmer took over the role for Batman Forever, though many fans still consider Keaton's Batman to be the best of them all.

For years, fans had been calling for Keaton to reprise his role as an older Bruce Wayne in a new Batman movie. It has since been revealed that he'll finally play Batman once again with a special appearance in The Flash, the upcoming DC Films movie starring Ezra Miller reprising his DCEU role. Incorporating multiverse elements into the story is what will allow Keaton's Batman to show up alongside the DCEU's Batman played by Ben Affleck.

Production is currently underway on The Flash, and Keaton has donned the cape and cowl once again for his return as Batman. In a recent interview with Jake's Takes host Jake Hamilton, Keaton was directly asked about how it felt to put the Batsuit back on after a three-decade hiatus. As Keaton explains, he was rather surprised by how natural it felt to be back in the suit, almost as if Batman Returns was just released last year.

"It was shockingly normal. It was weird. Like I went, 'Oh, oh yeah, that's right'," Keaton said. The actor also spoke about how putting on the Batsuit flooded him with memories of playing the character so many years ago, which he found to be interesting. Keaton stops short of officially confirming if he'll say his famous "I'm Batman" line in the movie by pretending he didn't hear the question, but it seems to be more likely than not we'll hear it at some point.

Andy Muschietti directs The Flash using a screenplay by Christina Hodson. Along with Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, the movie brings in Ben Affleck as an alternate Bruce Wayne for what seems to be that version of the character's swan song. Sasha Calle also debuts as the DCEU's Supergirl in the movie with the cast also including Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdu, Ron Livingston, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso.

We are still waiting to see Michael Keaton in the Batsuit, but Muschietti has teased our first look at the costume itself. On Instagram, the director posted a close-up image of the Batman logo with the classic yellow background that's adorned on the front of Keaton's Batsuit. There also appears to be blood on the suit, suggesting Keaton's Batman just might be getting his hands dirty when we see him in The Flash.

The Flash is set to be released on Nov. 4, 2022. It sounds like we'll be seeing more of Keaton's Batman beyond The Flash as well, as there are rumors he'll be popping up in other DCEU movies as the equivalent of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in the MCU. It's a good thing Keaton feels so comfortable in the suit.