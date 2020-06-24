Despite various iterations of Batman on the big screen, Michael Keaton's portrayal of the DC icon has long been regarded as the best. Fans of the actor and his version of the Caped Crusader were sent into overdrive recently with the announcement that Keaton will be brought back for the upcoming Flash movie. Now, talented digital artist Bosslogic has teased what Keaton might look like when he returns to the role.

Depicting Michael Keaton as an older, silver-haired Bruce Wayne, the actor is sporting an expensive-looking suit, as well as the assured scowl that he does so very well, and will no doubt be used liberally when this older Bruce passes judgment on Ezra Miller's Flash and the rest of the DC superhero community. Sitting on his desk is a bust of Keaton's fondly remembered Batsuit, complete with yellow emblem, from director Tim Burton's Batman, which was released back in 1989.

Wayne is shown reading a story in The Central City Citizen about The Flash being missing, with the newspaper being similar to the one shown in The Flash TV show's series premiere. Other than just being an Easter egg for longtime fans, Miller's version of the Flash did appear in a cameo in the television event Crisis on Infinite Earths, with some believing that crossover and the introduction of multiverses could be used to set up Keaton's aged version of Batman.

For now, we have no idea how Michael Keaton's Dark Knight will be brought into the fray, though it has been reported that this will be more than a one-off cameo. The idea, in fact, is to have Keaton's Bruce Wayne act as the DC cinematic universe's version of Nick Fury, showing up in different, individual superhero movies and offering his assistance.

News of his casting came as a great surprise for fans since it was long assumed Keaton's days as the Dark Knight were behind him, but from the response the news has had it is clearly the right way to go, with many speculating as to whether this will even lead to a Batman Beyond movie somewhere down the line.

The Flash, which is due for release sometime in 2022, is said to be based on the comic arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which saw the fastest man alive travel back in time to in order to save his mother. However, things go wrong, as time travel shenanigans so often do, with The Flash emerging in a bleaker universe in which the Amazonians and Atlanteans are at war.

Alongside the future DC movies, we will also be circling back to 2017's Justice League, with the release of The Snyder Cut now scheduled to be released sometime in early to mid-2021. The theatrical version of Justice League begins with the villainous Steppenwolf and his Parademons setting out to take over the Earth. However, Batman seeks the help of Wonder Woman to assemble and recruit Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman to thwart this powerful new enemy. It is likely that The Snyder Cut will follow this general outline, with the Snyder version making some big changes along the way. This comes to us courtesy of Bosslogic.