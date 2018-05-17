It's that time of year where students are graduating from college, which means some of the bigger schools are getting big names to give the commencement speech. Michael Keaton attended Kent State University for 2 years and was asked to speak to the class of 2018, even though he dropped out before he could graduate. Only a few short seconds of Keaton's speech have popped up online, but they are an important few seconds, especially for fans of Batman.

After advising the students of Kent State University to "be respectful," "respect yourself," and to "be courageous," Michael Keaton wrapped up his speech by stating that he had two very important words to share. While many were expecting some big words of wisdom, Keaton did one better. He had this to say.

"I've got two words that I want you all to remember. They're very important, and if I leave you with anything, I'm going to leave you with these two words. And those two words are: I'm Batman."

Keaton's two words received thunderous applause from the students, faculty, and family in attendance. Michael Keaton ended up giving everybody something that they'll remember forever.

Michael Keaton portrayed the Caped Crusader on the big screen for the first time in Tim Burton's Batman in 1989 and then again in 1992's Batman Returns. When news first spread about Keaton taking on the role, many were skeptical, but all of those doubts were erased once the movie was released. Michael Keaton brought a dark and intense Bruce Wayne to audiences who were used to the campy Batman show from the 60s, which was closer to the comics.

There are always arguments about who played the better Batman and those disagreements will go on forever. However, Michael Keaton and Tim Burton arguably set the tone for all future actors and directors taking on the role. Keaton has taken on many diverse roles over the years from Beetlejuice to last year's Spider-Man: Homecoming, but a lot of fans still only see him as Batman, which obviously isn't such a bad thing. Speaking of Beetlejuice, a possible sequel has been talked about for years and could actually end up happening in the future with a new script in development.

Michael Keaton will next be seen on the big screen in Tim Burton's live-action adaptation of Dumbo, which opens on March 29th, 2019. For now, Keaton is the king of the graduating class of 2018 at Kent State University, his alma mater. As far as commencement speeches go, Keaton's is going to be a tough one to beat this year, unless Jack Nicholson decides to pop out and reference some Joker dialogue from 1989's Batman. Parts of Michael Keaton's commencement speech have popped up online and you can check out the best part below, thanks to Todd Spence's Twitter account.