Michael Keaton has opened up on why he is reprising his role as Batman for The Flash, revealing that he's always had the idea of coming back to "nail" the role one more time in the back of his mind. Although the upcoming movie is a part of the DCEU and will bring back Ben Affleck's Batman, it's been reported that Keaton's Batman will return by way of a multiverse storyline. It's the first time he's been seen in the role since 1992's Batman Returns.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Keaton spoke at length about his career and what led him to revisiting Bruce Wayne. The actor said he was impressed by the screenplay for The Flash penned by Christina Hodson along with the vision director Andy Muschietti has for the movie. Perhaps what intrigued him most of all was just the opportunity to have one more chance to shine in the role of Batman, as he revealed how he's always thought he had another great performance as the Dark Knight left in him.

"Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, 'I bet I could go back and nail that motherf--er.' And so I thought, 'Well, now that they're asking me, let me see if I can pull that off,'" Keaton explained.

"I had to read it more than three times to go, 'Wait, how does this work?'" Keaton added, noting that the multiverse elements took some explaining. "By the way, I'm not being arrogant, I hope, about this. I don't say it like, 'I'm too groovy.' I'm stupid. There's a lot of things I don't know about. And so, I don't know, I just kind of figured it out, but this was different."

On what's different about playing Batman now, Keaton also said, "What's really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him. I get this on a whole other level now. I totally respect it. I respect what people are trying to make. I never looked at it like, 'Oh, this is just a silly thing.' It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It's iconic. So I have even more respect for it because what do I know? This is a big deal in the world to people. You've got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, 'Jesus, this is huge.'"

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson. It brings back Ezra Miller as the speedy superhero alongside Keaton's original Batman and Ben Affleck's alternate version of the Dark Knight. Sasha Calle also debuts as the DCEU's Supergirl in the movie with the cast also featuring Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdu, and Ron Livingston. Ahead of the movie's release, Muschietti revealed a first look at Keaton's Batman costume which has been splattered with blood.

You can catch Keaton's return as Batman when The Flash is released in theaters on Nov. 4, 2022. Hopefully, it will be the first of many DC movies to feature Keaton in the role, as has been rumored. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.