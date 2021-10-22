After releasing in theaters and on Peacock this month, the new slasher sequel Halloween Kills has been dominating the box office. Fans have been turning out in droves to catch Michael Myers' latest movie which depicts the iconic villain at his mos violent yet. The sequel picks up from directly when Halloween (2018) left off with Michael escaping from the house fire that the Strodes were hoping would kill him.

As it turns out, Michael Myers got a little fried, but he emerges from the fire to kill again. Because the mute murderer insists on wearing his mask for most of the movie, viewers don't get a very good look at the character unmasked. Posted to Instagram by Zach Myers, who was lucky enough to visit the set, a couple of photos reveal Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney posing without his mask on. The images also show how Courtney's face was made up to look damaged from the fire, details we don't really get to see in Halloween Kills. You can check them out below.

"So I've seen everyone posting their BTS photos of Halloween Kills now that the film is out," Myers said in the caption. "In October of 2019 I was invited to go to the set again of my favorite movie franchise of all time. I had been on a few before. But this one felt special. Here's some shots I grabbed of my friends working on what now is the # 1 movie in the country. It was amazing to be on set and watch this movie come to life ... And thanks to everyone who was so kind and welcoming."

These new Halloween movies like to tease showing Michael Myers' face but stop short of giving fans a good, clear look at him. It's still the original 1978 movie by John Carpenter that provided the most clear look in the series at the adult Michael's face when Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) unmasked the killer close to the end. While Nick Castle portrayed the masked Michael Myers in that movie, it was Tony Moran who stepped in to appear as Michael during the unmasking scene. Moran previously claimed his face would appear in Halloween Kills, but that isn't the case, leading to speculation his planned cameo was axed due to controversy.

Trying to burn Michael alive has only made him stronger, as the boogeyman is at his bloodiest and most brutal in Halloween Kills. The high body count had brought about some divisive reactions with fans. Some have enjoyed seeing Michael making quick work of his victims while others miss the slow-burning suspense introduced by John Carpenter in the original. One thing that's for sure is that the movie is a financial success with continued big profits coming in at the box office.

Halloween Kills is directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems. Jamie Lee Curtis stars alongside Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, Anthony Michael Hall, Nancy Stephens, Charles Cyphers, and Kyle Richards. It is currently playing in movie theaters and is is streaming on Peacock.