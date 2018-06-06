Blumhouse is preparing to release the trailer for David Gordon Green and Danny McBride's Halloween movie and they've just teased us once more with a new image of Michael Myers who is ready to strike. The haunting image is actually one of the best to have been released thus far and should go a long way in getting fans excited for Friday's trailer. Earlier this morning, they released a short, 15-second teaser that already has many horror fans who were on the fence ready to shell out some cash at the movie theater in October.

The first images of Halloween's Michael Myers were delivered earlier this week, but as previously stated, the newest image with the iconic mask and knife combo on full display is by far the best, and even better than the trailer teaser that we were gifted with this morning. The crazed killer looks like he hasn't skipped a beat after the events of the Halloween in 1978, sporting his mask and jumpsuit, ready to go and hunt down Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode.

Speaking of Jamie Lee Curtis, the actress has recently revealed in a new interview that she knows that Halloween will be her legacy. Throughout Curtis' lengthy career, she gets asked about the now legendary horror classic nearly on a daily basis, and she's okay with that. Even her work as a children's author and after all of her advocacy, she's okay with being best known for starring in Halloween. She explains.

"I recognize that it will be my biggest contribution. Despite writing books for children, all of my advocacy, all of my politics, all of my own personal journey, my legacy will be Halloween."

Jamie Lee Curtis' legacy will be highlighted yet again when Blumhouse releases Halloween in October. Viewers are going to see a new side to Curtis' Laurie Strode who will be depicted as a fighter this time around, setting up traps and anticipating the return of Michael Myers. Footage for the new Halloween was shown at the Las Vegas CinemaCon in April and those lucky enough to be in attendance were blown away with what they saw. Myers is back in a big way and it doesn't look like there's much that can be done to stop him.

Halloween will hit theaters on October 19th with the very first trailer arriving in just a few short days. It's been an active week for the production of Halloween, and there will more than likely be something teased tomorrow as well, so keep your eyes peeled. Even after all of these years, Michael Myers is still a horrific sight, especially with his knife in hand, ready to strike down another victim. Let's just hope that the movie can survive the weight of all of the heavy expectations being placed on it. You can check out the brand-new image of Michael Myers below, courtesy of Ryan Turek's Instagram account.