Sometimes the best gag gifts end up serving a purpose in the end. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has just realized this due to the toilet paper shortage currently going on. Gunn trolled actor Michael Rooker a few years ago with some toilet paper featuring his face on it, which is pretty funny when you think about it. But, the joke has now become a necessity for the director, as going out in public becomes more of a risk and toilet paper supplies continue to dwindle. He had this to say about the aforementioned toilet paper.

I bought a bunch of these rolls of toilet paper as a joke when Rooker came over for Christmas a couple years ago - I put them in all the bathrooms of the house. I never thought we were actually going to have to use them, but here we are. 😞 pic.twitter.com/0vC1q3CsO3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 25, 2020

Michael Rooker more than likely got a great laugh out of seeing his face on toilet paper at James Gunn's house. While the laugh was probably forgotten about, it has a whole new meaning as Gunn is forced to use the paper, which looks pretty cheap in quality. People have been going out and hoarding supplies of essential items, making it hard for everybody to get a little bit of what they need.

The joke was obviously on Michael Rooker at first, but now it appears to be on James Gunn. The Suicide Squad director is now forced to use cheap novelty toilet paper, which does not seem like fun, no matter what kind of pinch you're in. Regardless, Gunn has let the whole world in on his secret and provided some much-needed laughs at the same time, so it works out for everybody.

James Gunn recently revealed that he is able to edit The Suicide Squad from his home, so DC fans can rest easy. The movie was luckily able to wrap principal photography right before everything in Hollywood came to a screeching halt, and Gunn is making the most of his time while staying indoors and practicing self-isolation. This should not cause a release date delay for the highly anticipated movie, especially since it isn't scheduled to hit theaters until next summer.

Michael Rooker has yet to respond to James Gunn's toilet paper post. Though, James Gunn might want to use the notorious Toilet Paper Calculator to make sure he has enough sheets to get him through. The actor quit Twitter back in 2018 when Disney fired the director from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and has yet to return, though he is active on other social media platforms. While Rooker hasn't responded, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans certainly have and there are some pretty good bathroom humor responses, so be sure to check those out, if you're into that kind of thing. If not, stay far away from the comments section. You can see James Gunn's Twitter reveal of his current toilet paper situation below.