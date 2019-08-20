Michael Rooker is soon going to be everywhere. As he's joined several big franchises back-to-back. In a last minute addition to the ever-growing Fast & Furious cast, Guardians of the Galaxy star, the fin-headed, whistling Yondu himself, Michael Rooker has now been confirmed as joining Fast & Furious 9 in the mysterious role of Buddy. Adding this into his list of upcoming projects cannot have been an easy task, as Rooker's timetable is already looking rather packed over the next year or so.

Of course, with Fast & Furious 9 currently underway, it is near-impossible to know exactly how Rooker will be included in the proceedings, but that will never stop the speculation. He could be a brand new, no doubt aggressively cranky member of Vin Diesel's race car driving, world saving family. Perhaps he will try for an English accent and be another brother of Jason Statham's one-time-enemy-turned-friend, Deckard Shaw? Or maybe the name Buddy is a misnomer and Rooker will in fact be the villain, once again threatening our belovedly diverse family.

In any case, Rooker joins a cast that includes a returning Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson as well as Helen Mirren and even the villainous Charlize Theron who will once again be sporting dreadlocks as her Fast 8 character, Cipher.

This news comes on the heels that Michael Rooker has a big role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Early reports indicated that he would be playing King Shark, a character that has been confirmed for the DC Comics quasi-reboot, sequel. Though the star himself has come out and stated that he's not in the movie. Many believe he actually is involved. Though nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Rooker is of course the star of the (Guardians of the Galaxy} movies, where he expertly chewed up the scenery and stole all of our hearts, and over the years the actor has become something of a cult hero thanks to starring roles in the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn's smaller horror flick Slither and the well-regarded biographical drama Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer. He also played Daryl's brother for several seasons on The Walking Dead.

With the action-packed addition of Fast & Furious 9 to Rooker's future roster, and the possibility that he actually is in The Suicide Squad, it is looking like the next year or so will be rather busy for the vastly experienced actor. Rooker has been lined up for a whole host of varying projects beginning with a horror movie adaptation of the '70s television show Fantasy Island. Directed by Kick-Ass 2 and Truth or Dare's Jeff Wadlow, this big screen remake is sure to be a very different destination than the campy, comical series on which it is based. Thus far it has not been revealed which character he will play.

Rooker has also scored a lead role in the potential franchise starter, post-apocalyptic Monster Problems wherein he will star opposite Dylan O'Brien as the two attempt to survive a world overrun by, well, monsters, obviously. He is playing a man named Clyde.

The busy actor will also have a co-starring role in Amazon's much anticipated adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower and he will be returning as the heart-stealing blue man, Yondu, for Marvel's What If...? series, which is set to premiere on the new streaming channel, Disney+. Though, he will only be lending his voice and not appearing in the flesh, as this is an animated series that looks at various different possible outcomes in the MCU as we know it. And this one must posit that Yondu lived.

More recently, Rooker starred opposite Mahershala Ali in the critically-acclaimed third series of HBO's detective drama True Detective which aired earlier this year. Rooker's addition to the Fast & Furious series is certainly a welcome one, and an exciting prospect amongst his rather jam-packed, and very intriguing schedule. The Fast & Furious news was first reported at Deadline.