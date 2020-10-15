We are never going to see Yondu in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, barring a flashback as Michael Rooker has reasserted that his Guardians of the Galaxy character is dead. However, the actor is very much open to the idea of returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a different character. And, as it just so happens, there is already precedent for just such a thing.

Michael Rooker is currently promoting his new movie Love and Monsters, which arrives this weekend. During a recent interview, he was asked about coming back as a new character in the MCU. Rooker explained that he is open to the idea and feels fans would enjoy it. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Of course! I would totally do something else, and it would be kind of cool to do something else, actually. I wouldn't mind that at all. I think it would be a lot of fun. It would be a wonderful way for fans to see...well, they see different aspects of your work all the time with different characters, so why not play someone else for Marvel or DC? It doesn't matter. You've got a good actor, and I'm calling myself a good actor, you can do a lot of different things and have a lot of fun. I think fans would get off on that."

Marvel Studios has already revealed they are willing to cast the same actor in multiple roles. Gemma Chan played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel but she is also returning to the MCU as Sersi in Eternals. Though less official, Vin Diesel, who voices Groot, was teasing the possibility of playing Black Bolt on-screen when Inhumans was still being developed as a movie.

This to say, it is conceivable that a different part suited for Michael Rooker could come up down the line. But those hoping to see Yondu back need not hold their breath. His death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is permanent. This is something James Gunn has confirmed but Rooker, once again, asserted that to be the case.

"I think Yondu is over, man. He died. Yondu not only died, but they burned him up! They burned him up and shot him into outer space...what else can I do? [Laughs] What else can I say? The character has gone. It's like The Walking Dead. Poor old Merle. They killed Merle two times, and then his brother mutilates his face. Oh my God [Laughs], it's like, 'C'mon!' When they kill me off, they kill me off, okay? There's no playing around. Guardians of the Galaxy, I burned to a crisp. I burnt to little stardust. How do you come back from that, right? The Walking Dead...I died two times in one scene! [Laughs] And then my brother killed me again! It's like, 'Okay guys, I get the hint. You don't want to work with me again. Just write the character out in a nice way next time, okay? You don't have to kill me. Trust me.' They could have just had me walk off into the sunset. I would've been happy. [Laughs]"

Granted, in the world of comic books, few characters are ever truly dead. But Michael Rooker seems set against tarnishing what was accomplished by his meaningful death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This news comes to us via ComicBookMovie.com.