If you've ever wondered what Michael Strahan might look like without his iconic front tooth gap, you're not alone. The iconic NFL player turned actor and TV host has also been wondering what he might look like without his iconic tooth gap. So he decided to fix it. But down worry, for now, the change is only temporary.

Michael Strahan recently underwent a procedure to fill in the iconic gap between his two front teeth. But he did not want to make the look permanent. So he teamed up with Dr. Lee Gause and his team at Smile Design Manhattan. Strahan shared the experience, and what he looks like with his gap fixed, on social media.

The reason Michael Strahan didn't have the gap fixed earlier is because friends, family and fans all love him for it. Whenever the 49-year-old NFL legend even suggested that he was thinking about having a procedure to fix the gap, it seemed like everyone in his life would talk him out of closing the space in his mouth, from business associates and strangers discussing the idea online. No one wanted him to do it.

But he did it, just to see what the results would be, with the option to go back to his iconic smile. Dr. Lee Gause was able to come up with a temporary solution to the gap, utilizing a removal dental piece that appears to fill in the space between Michael Strahan's two front teeth.

Unsure of how he'd fill about the fix before hand, once the TV host got in front of a mirror to see himself for the first time without the gap, he was all for it. He even declared, "I love it! Holy f**k!" Some believed he was filing the gap as part of an April Fool's Day joke, and at this time, it's unclear if Strahan will go through with another procedure to permanently fix the gap, which is quite obvious would disappoint quite a few fans. But at least it would make Strahan happy.

Michael Strahan has struggled with the front tooth gap for years, and it has constantly been a point of conversation for the man. He explains that his parents told him a long time ago that he should just embrace the look. And that is what he's done. But for now, Strahan thought a little change up might be good. And who knows, he may end up keeping the look. About coming to terms with his gap-tooth smile, Strahan offers this.

"I made the conscious effort to say, 'This is who I am.'"

Prior to getting the tooth gap temporarily fixed, Strahan had shared a tweet with his fans just a few days before, stating, "I rock my gap with pride! It's who I am!" Will Michael Strahan go back to his iconic look? That is still up in the air for now.