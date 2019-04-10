A new fan film that pits two beloved horror icons against one another has gone viral. Michael Myers, of Halloween fame, and Jason Voorhees, the killer at the center of the Friday the 13th franchise, have never met up on the big screen in any official capacity. But it's something many horror fans still dream about to this day. While we may never ever see this happen in an actual movie released in theaters, this effort from the folks at Radical Studios is probably the next best thing.

The video, which clocks in at just shy of 30 minutes, was uploaded to YouTube less than a week ago. In that time, it's already racked up more than 1.5 million views. And there's good reason for that. While many fan films have a lot of heart, they lack true substance or quality filmmaking. While it would be hard to say that this movie, titled Michael vs. Jason: Evil Emerges, is perfect, it does have a certain quality that many fan efforts lack. The video was uploaded with this brief logline, which makes it clear they were working with a very small budget.

"A short fan film we did with no budget. The two most iconic killers face off and battle to the death!"

Things kick off as Friday the 13th villain Jason awakes from a long slumber, finding his trusty machete, before we see Michael Myers, who is once again in captivity. He manages to breakout (in rather epic fashion), which helps set forth the events that leads to these two horror icons meeting up and squaring off. Without giving much away, the showdown is absolutely epic, especially considering the filmmakers admit they had no budget. And, like all great horror movies, it leaves room for a sequel. Imagine what could happen if a studio ever gave a movie like this a proper budget with just as much passion behind the filmmaking?

As for how this would fit within the overall timeline of both franchises? Based on the masks being worn, it's clear that this takes place after the events of last year's Halloween, which retconned the franchise, doing away with every sequel except for John Carpenter's original. Jason is rocking his mask from 2003's Freddy vs. Jason, so it's that version of the character who has been busy doing who knows what in the years since that encounter with another, equally iconic horror baddie.

For now, the Friday the 13th franchise remains locked in a legal battle that has been getting in the way of official sequels happening. The last time we saw a movie in the series released in theaters was the Michael Bay-produced remake back in 2009, a full decade ago. Meanwhile, Blumhouse is eager to get a sequel going to last year's Halloween, but the deal with Miramax hasn't actually been worked out yet. So, while we wait for something officially, this will serve as a nice placeholder. Be sure to check out Michael vs. Jason: Evil Emerges from the Radical Talent YouTube channel below.