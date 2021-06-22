Michelle Pfeiffer took to Instagram to share a selfie with her daughter, Claudia, whom she adopted in the beginning of her relationship with long-time husband writer-producer David E. Kelley. Fans were delighted to see the women smiling happily for the camera with the caption, "Out on the town with my girl﻿." Michelle Pfeiffer is gearing up to shoot Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where she will return as Janet Van Dyne.

Michelle Pfeiffer and husband, David E. Kelley, are proud parents to Claudia and her brother John, 26. Pfeiffer explains, "The adoption process was already in motion when he and I met. So when she came, he and I had only been together for about two months," she shared.

"So we had this child with us right away, and most people don't have that. But I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion. And, you know, we were both adults. It's not like we were kids anymore, and we were both at the age where we were ready to start a family."

"So we both got to see each other as parents before we progressed in our relationship together, and in a strange way, it took the pressure off us, as a couple. We had something else to focus on. It was sort of perfectly timed. I mean, it's a real testament to the kind of person he is, but also to the fact that sometimes the traditional way of doing things isn't always the best way."

Pfeiffer has made some non-traditional choices in her career, as well. She has been at it since 1979 wielding her chameleon skills and choosing to keep her private life private, leaving us able to see her as anything that is thrown her way. We fell in love with her Elvira in Scarface﻿ , her turn as a medieval maiden in Ladyhawke was a definite departure. She has the comedy chops to surprise us with laughter in Married to the Mob and The Witches of Eastwick. And she has us swooning in Dangerous Liaisons and fanning ourselves with her unforgettable Catwoman in Batman Returns.

These days she's charming audiences with her portrayal Janet Van Dyne in the Marvel Comics franchise centering on the adventures of Ant-Man, about a con artist named Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) getting a shot at redemption when his mentor (Michael Douglas) asks him to protect a super-powered suit. Donning the stunning technology, which shrinks him down to minuscule size, he fights off villains seeking to steal the invention, and organizes a heist that could save the world. She debuted in Ant-Man and the Wasp, reprised her role in Avengers: Endgame, and is set to return again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, set for a 2023 release.

Earlier this month Pfeiffer took to her IG to share "Janet van Dyne entering the Quantum Realm this summer," the 63-year-old Oscar nominee says in the clip. "I'll be ready." She continues, saying, "I loved that in this phase in my life I'm playing a superhero. The message that it sends to women of all ages that we are still kicking ass." Go get 'em!