The characters in the Fast & Furious franchise started off as relatively normal petty criminal drag-racers, but over time have practically become superheroes as they leap ludicrous distances and perform feats beyond any ordinary human. Still, they don't yet dress up in ridiculous costumes, which is perhaps why F9 star Michelle Rodriguez has thrown her hat into the superhero ring, with a particular role in mind.

"I would love to be a superhero. I think DC has my favorite superhero, which is Catwoman. I like her because she's bad and good and I'm in the middle when it comes to being good. I'm pretty bad good so I would go the DC route 'cause there aren't a lot of really great female superheroes in general and so I need a little edge or I can't play and so Catwoman I think is my favorite."

Rodriguez is very eager to join her fellow Fast & Furious alumni Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the pantheon of DC heroes. Whilst Johnson will be pulling on some black tights as Black Adam, Rodriguez highlights another darkly-costumed anti-hero, Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, as her all-time favorite and the comic book role she would most like to step into.

Catwoman is the world's greatest cat burglar, as well as being one of Batman's frequent love interests. She has flirted with both the light and dark side, making her anti-hero attitude pretty perfect for Rodriguez, who's characters often follow a similar path. The actress clearly appreciates the moral grey areas that Catwoman likes to stalk in, with her edginess being one of the main reasons why Rodriguez likes the character so much.

Sadly for Rodriguez, the role of Catwoman has already been taken by Zoë Kravitz, who will be strapping on the pointy ears and goggles for director Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman. So, barring another movie set in an alternate universe, it does not look like anyone else will be playing Catwoman anytime soon. Still, there are plenty of interesting comic book roles that Rodriguez could take on, so her dream of joining the DC cinematic universe is far from dead.

For the time being, Michelle Rodriguez will be stepping back into the role of Letty for the Fast & Furious' ninth installment, F9. Dominic Toretto is now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob.

F9 is scheduled to crash into theaters later this year on May 22. This comes to us courtesy of MTV International.