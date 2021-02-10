Michelle Trachtenberg has also come forward to comment on the Joss Whedon misconduct allegations. She joins fellow Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast mates Charisma Carpenter, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Amber Benson in speaking out. Earlier today, Carpenter released a lengthy statement about Whedon's alleged inappropriate behavior on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off series Angel. The actress was soon backed up by Gellar, who noted that she did not want to have her name tied to Whedon's for the rest of her life.

Sarah Michelle Gellar also noted that she was standing by other survivors of abuse. Michelle Trachtenberg reposted Gellar's statement and added, "Thank you Sarah Michelle Gellar for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman.... To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior....very. Not. Appropriate." Trachtenberg starred on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dawn Summers, Buffy's younger sister, from 2000 to 2003. Trachtenberg worked with Whedon on the show from the age of 15 to 18.

Amber Benson retweeted Charisma Carpenter's statement and added, "Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top." She went on to state, "Charisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later." In turn, Carpenter replied, "I love you. Your courage and support has proven to be a powerful inspiration and safe harbor." The allegations against Whedon have been troubling for a lot fans, especially since the show focused on female empowerment.

Charisma Carpenter was inspired to come forward with her story because of Justice League's Ray Fisher, who publicly called out Joss Whedon last summer for the allegedly toxic environment he fostered during the reshoots. "Charisma Carpenter is one of the bravest people I know. I am forever grateful for her courage and for her lending her voice to the Justice League investigation. Read her truth. Share her truth. Protect her at all costs. 'It is time,'" tweeted the former Cyborg actor. Carpenter admitted in her initial statement that she participated in the private investigation that WarnerMedia put together after Fisher's allegations were made public.

New Yorker journalist Emily Nussbaum summed up the way a lot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans are feeling today. "Buffy is my formative TV show, a show that meant & means a lot to me. It's intensely depressing to hear how Whedon treated his cast, behind the scenes-and I'm grateful to Charisma Carpenter for speaking out about it," she tweeted. Christopher Golden, who has written a number of Buffy the Vampire Slayer books, has revealed that he also stands behind Charisma Carpenter. As of this writing, neither Joss Whedon, nor 20th Century Television, have responded to any of these allegations. You can read Michelle Trachtenberg's official Instagram statement above, while reading some more below.

Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. @AllCharisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later. #IStandWithRayFisher#IStandWithCharismaCarpenterhttps://t.co/WJAmDGm76C — Amber Benson (@amber_benson) February 10, 2021

I love you. Your courage and support has proven to be a powerful inspiration and safe harbor. — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) February 10, 2021

A>E#IStandWithCharismahttps://t.co/XcT8OnAfbV — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 10, 2021

Buffy is my formative TV show, a show that meant & means a lot to me. It's intensely depressing to hear how Whedon treated his cast, behind the scenes—and I'm grateful to Charisma Carpenter for speaking out about it. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 10, 2021

For what it’s worth, I believe and stand with @allcharisma, @ray8fisher, @amber_benson and others who have the strength to come forward with their truth. A lot of this industry needs a reset..... #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter#IStandWithRayFisher — Clare Kramer (@ClareKramer) February 10, 2021

It's absolutely worth reading this account, and thinking about how Joss Whedon was treating the women who worked for him at the time he was being given awards for his feminism. https://t.co/icQpp33KN3 — Constance Grady (@constancegrady) February 10, 2021

I love Buffy. Currently working on a secret Buffy project. But what Charisma is doing is more important than any of that. — Christopher Golden (@ChristophGolden) February 10, 2021

I'm honestly biting my tongue a little because I don't want to look like I'm trying to pull focus. But I'm really sad and disappointed to see zero men, and none of the writers or producers of either gender, saying a word so far. — Christopher Golden (@ChristophGolden) February 10, 2021

Buffy is my favorite show and means a lot to me but I also want Whedon to face some consequences for being horribly abusive. How many people need to come forward before he does? https://t.co/oX7A55OMsp — Ben Prunty (@benprunty) February 10, 2021

Thanks for sharing your story. Your bravery in speaking out will no doubt help others in similar situations. — Roger Clark (@rclark98) February 10, 2021

Thank you Charisma for your courage, strength and resilience. We love you and stand in solidarity with you. ✊ — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 10, 2021