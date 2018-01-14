Earlier this week, it was reported that Mark Wahlberg made $1.5 million for 10 days-worth of reshoots for All the Money in the World while Michelle Williams, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role, was only paid $800. Outrage spread across the entertainment industry, which led to Wahlberg donating his entire salary from the reshoots to the #TimesUp movement and now Michelle Williams has responded to the actor's decision after being silent for nearly a week on the matter.

Michelle Williams is broke her silence on the pay gap that surrounded the reshoots of All the Money in the World by releasing a statement through a representative. The 37-actress released a statement through Mara Buxbaum, declaring that the donation from Mark Wahlberg was not about her. Instead, she used her statement to embolden the #TimesUp movement. The statement reads.

"Today isn't about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice."

In the wake of a public outcry over the Hollywood pay gap, Mark Wahlberg and the William Morris Endeavor said that they are committing $2 million to the #TimesUp Legal Defense Fund, in recognition of the pay discrepancy during the reshoots for All the Money in the World, according to a statement provided to USA Today. Mark Wahlberg has pledged his $1.5 million fee and WME has donated $500,000. Both donations will be made in Michelle Williams' name. WME also represents Williams, which led to a lot of the outrage in the first place when the reports began to surface.

It has initially been reported that Michelle Williams had reshoots in her contract while Mark Wahlberg did not, which turned out to be false. Both actors had reshoots in their contracts. However, Wahlberg had a co-star approval and refused to sign on with Christopher Plummer after Kevin Spacey was taken out of the movie unless he got paid $1.5 million. Now that everything is out in the open, Wahlberg and WME have decided to donate the $2 million under Michelle Williams' name to make up for intense backlash that the story has gained over the course of the last week.

Michelle Williams has used this time in the spotlight to highlight the #TimesUp movement and support women all over the world instead of speaking out publicly to bash the decisions made behind the scenes of All the Money in the World and her agency. The pay gap controversy caused an outcry in Hollywood, with stars like Jessica Chastain, Eva Longoria, and more expressing outrage over the news on social media. On Thursday night, Olivia Munn roasted Mark Wahlberg from the stage of the Critics' Choice Awards during a sarcastic toast segment and the actor was again called out on Saturday Night Live. You can read Michelle Williams statement in its entirety below, courtesy of Amy Kaufman's Twitter account.