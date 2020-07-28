Johnny Depp's legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard has taken yet another turn for the strange, leading to a series of events culminating with The Wrestler star Mickey Rourke challenging Elon Musk to a bare-knuckle fight in defense of Johnny. It's hard to know exactly where to begin with this bizarre story, but to put it in a nutshell, Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard following public claims that she had been the victim of domestic violence at the hands of Depp. Additionally, Depp is suing The Sun publisher News Group Newspapers and editor Dan Wootton for referring to him as a "wife beater," and many details of the trial have been made public.

One of the interesting takeaways from the legal battle is the inclusion of several random celebrities, which includes famous philanthropist and billionaire Elon Musk. After her divorce from Johnny Depp, Heard had been reportedly seeing Musk for some time, though Depp has alleged that she had been having an affair with Musk during their marriage. Heard has denied this claim, and in a recent interview, Musk denied it as well, insisting that he "definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny."

Though Elon Musk also says Depp and Heard should "bury the hatchet," the billionaire also took some exception to an alleged text from Depp to Heard threatening to separate Musk from his genitalia. "If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know," Musk said in response, teasing a WWE-style showdown between Heard's former lovers. For his part, Depp has not responded to the challenge, nor does it seem likely that he will, considering the entire point of his big-money lawsuit is to debunk the claims that he's an aggressively violent person. Still, if Depp needs help, his Hollywood pal Mickey Rourke has no problem tagging himself in.

Taking to Instagram, Rourke posted this open challenge to Musk in defense of Johnny Depp:

"I just read that ELON MUSK has challenged Johnny Depp to a fight. I have the better idea if Elon Musk is in fighting mood he can fight someone his own size. I'd gladly love the opportunity to take you to school mr. tough guy Elon Musk. Bare fists,elbows and knees and I will only use one hand-my left. We can both put down $200k a piece, winner take all, no rules. So instead of picking on someone who weighs 130 lbs I am calling your ass out. Warmest regards, Mickey 'Marielito' Rourke."

Now, the ball is back in Musk's court if a legitimate fight is what he's after. As a former boxer and star of The Wrestler, besting Rourke in a fight would probably not be easy for Musk, and the philanthropist has yet to formally respond to Rourke's challenge. If Musk agrees, then the two celebrities may as well have their match in a WWE ring, as Rourke already managed to get some experience with the pro wrestling organization when he decked Chris Jericho in a special appearance at WrestleMania XXV. This news comes to us from Mickey Rourke on Instagram.