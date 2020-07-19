The lockdown is affecting everyone in different ways. Some are using the time to better themselves, get back in touch with old friends and acquaintances, and take stock of the direction in which their lives are headed. Star of the 2008 movie The Wrestler, Mickey Rourke, on the other hand, is choosing to start a feud with Robert De Niro, starting things off by posting a picture of the actor on Instagram with the following threatening message.

"Hey Robert De Niro, that's right i am talking to you, you big fucking crybaby. A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you're quoted as saying to newspapers "Mickey Rourke's a liar he talks all kind of shit". Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you're the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper. Let me tell you something, you punk ass, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs, i gonna embarrass you severely 100%. Mickey Rourke "as God is my witness".

Though the two have had a feud going that stretches thirty years back, the root of Rourke's grievance lies in an interview De Niro gave a few months ago in which he disparaged Rourke. While it is not clear which specific interview Rourke is referring to, the most recent public kerfuffle between the two actors occurred when Rourke stated during an interview that Martin Scorsese wanted to meet him to discuss a role in The Irishman, but De Niro nixed the idea by refusing to work with Rourke.

In response to Rourke's claim, representatives of De Niro issued a statement saying Rourke was "never asked to be in The Irishman nor was he ever even thought of, discussed or considered to be in the movie."

The bad blood between the two actors dates back all the way to 1987 when the two were filming Angel Heart together. According to Rourke, De Niro had a condition that the former actor should not touch him or talk to him while filming. Decades later, Rourke believes this same initial dislike on De Niro's part continues, to the point of preventing Rourke from featuring in The Irishman.

De Niro has yet to respond to Rourke's Instagram attack. Nor is he likely to. The 76-year-old actor has too much on his plate at the moment to worry about Rourke's insults. Apart from battling a divorce case against his ex Grace Hightower, the actor recently revealed that the global lockdown has dealt a catastrophic blow to his restaurant chain, and greatly impacted his finances.

On the movie front, both De Niro and Rourke are keeping reasonably busy. The former will next be seen alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Scorsese's upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon, set for a 2021 release, while the latter recently wrapped up filming fantasy horror movie Warhunt in the midst of the lockdown.