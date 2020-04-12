Saturday Night Live did a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles parody during last night's remote episode. The digital sketch is titled Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles, and it shows what the former partying and pizza-eating crew is up to these days. The animated short lets fans know that their days of being crime fighters are far behind them and reveals that their old nemesis, Shredder, has passed away. It's a dark take on the fun-loving characters and all too realistic at the same time.

The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie turns 30 this month. So this skit comes at the prefect time. Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles begins with Michelangelo's wife telling him she doesn't love him anymore. He takes the news rather well, but informs her with some stubble on his face that she isn't getting the kids. We also learn that all of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are sober and shop at Whole Foods these days, with Michelangelo pretty stoked on providing his own bags at the checkout stand. Donatello gets a call from his doctor and dodges a scary cancer diagnosis.

Raphael informs Leonardo that Shredder is dead and they try to figure out if they should attend the funeral. In the end, the Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles decide to go to the wake and not the service, which is an all too familiar decision people make these days. Seeing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as adults who have children and gambling problems is rather sobering and more in the realms of dark comedy than anything else. It will be interesting to see how fans of the Turtles view this take on them.

The Saturday Night Live animated short was delivered during what will go down as a historical episode of the long-running sketch comedy show. For one thing, it was the first time it was not delivered live. Tom Hanks was the surprise guest host and performed his monologue from his kitchen. The cast recorded all of their sketches from their home too, while Alec Baldwin and Larry David delivered cameos. The remote episode has some hiccups, but it delivers on what it was supposed to do, which is entertain people. With that being said, Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles may be a bit too dark at this current time.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are still entertaining fans from around the world. It's been over 30 years since the four turtles were introduced to the world and since then, we've seen many different iterations of the characters on the big and small screen, along with the comic book pages too. Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles is just a different view on them and shows what they could be like in the real-world as they navigate real problems that a lot of adults have to go through. You can check out the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles parody below, thanks to the Saturday Night Live YouTube channel.