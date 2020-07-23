Actress Megan Fox is working with musician/actor Richard Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly on their new movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and to say the experience has been pleasant would be an understatement. The two are now officially dating, and on an episode of the podcast Give Them Lala ... with Randall, Kelly revealed that while shooting for the movie, he would wait outside his trailer every day just to catch a glimpse of Fox.

"Our trailers were next to one another, so I just waited outside on my trailer stoop every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact, because she would have to get out and walk from her car to the trailer. There were like five steps in between the car and the door. And I would just sit there and hope. She would always look over and give me one [glance]."

Midnight in the Switchgrass features Bruce Willis, Fox, and Kelly in the lead roles. Willis and Megan Fox make up two parts of an FBI agent/Florida State officer duo who set out to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases. During filming, while Kelly was smitten by the actress' looks, Fox herself knew she was going to get along very well with the musician before the two even met.

"This character that Colson was going to play, obviously the actor wasn't there and I was like, 'Who's gonna play this role.' He was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly.' Immediately, I was like, 'Uh, oh, because I knew, I could feel that some wild shit was going to happen to me from that meeting but I wasn't sure what. I just felt it in my solar plexus that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set."

The cast and crew of the film had no idea something was brewing between the two, but despite keeping things strictly professional on set, Fox believes the connection she formed with Machine Gun Kelly is a truly intimate and mystical one.

"The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Hopefully, audiences will get to see some part of the special connection between the two actors teased by Fox when the movie releases. For now, the actress is gearing up to begin promotions for her upcoming action film Rogue, while Kelly will unleash his acting talents upon the world through a supporting role in the Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starrer Netflix superhero movie Project Power. These revelations come from the Give Them Lala podcast.