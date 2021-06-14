Bruce Willis and Megan Fox are teaming up and on the hunt for a serial killer in the official red band trailer for Lionsgate's upcoming thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. So, could this be the comeback that Willis fans have been waiting for? Probably not...but let's at least try and stay positive.

Based on the true story of Texas' most dangerous serial killer, Midnight in the Switchgrass follows FBI agent Karl Helter (Bruce Willis) and his partner Rebecca Lombardi (Megan Fox) as they draw very close to busting a sex-trafficking ring. When they realize their investigation has crossed the path of a brutal serial killer, they team up with Texas Ranger Byron Crawford (Emile Hirsch) who has years on this case. When Rebecca herself is abducted by their target and her life hangs in the balance, Karl and Byron have precious few hours to piece together the last clues and put an end to the infamous 'Truck Stop Killer'.

Midnight in the Switchgrass has been directed by Randall Emmett, who makes his directorial debut, and comes from a screenplay by Alan Horsnail. The serial killer thriller stars an ensemble cast that is made up of Lukas Haas as Peter, Colson Baker (better known as rapper Machine Gun Kelly), Lydia Hull, Sistine Stallone (yes, she is Sylvester Stallone's daughter) as Heather, Michael Beach, and Caitlin Carmichael as Tracey Lee alongside Bruce Willis as Karl Helter, Megan Fox as Rebecca Lombardi and Emile Hirsch as Byron Crawford.

As well as the partnership between Bruce Willis and Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass has gotten a lot of press for introducing the Transformers star to her current significant other, Machine Gun Kelly. Reports began circulating that the pair had been spending a lot of time together last year and their romance was somewhat confirmed around May 2020 when Fox starred in Machine Gun Kelly's music video for Bloody Valentine. The loved-up pair are shown together in the trailer for the movie, though far from being embraced in romance, the footage instead shows Fox disarm the rapper before rendering him unconscious with a punch to the face.

Action icon and Die Hard star Bruce Willis meanwhile has long been on something of a downward trajectory in terms of his cinematic output, with the actor often appearing sleepy and uninterested. A quick look at his upcoming projects could at least in part explain why the actor is so darn tired, as Wilis has around a dozen different movies on the horizon.

Just some of these include the action thriller Apex, which follows five elite hunters pay to hunt down a man on a deserted island, only to find themselves becoming the prey, the superbly titled Soul Assassin, about a man who dies as part of an experimental military program and a former black-ops soldier who takes his place to find who killed him, both The Fortress and The Fortress 2, which follows a group of criminals hellbent on revenge and forces a retired officer and his son to save the day, and finally the long-rumored Die Hard sequel, McClane.

Midnight in the Switchgrass is scheduled to be released on July 23, 2021, by Lionsgate.