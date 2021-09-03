Mike Flanagan, showrunner for Netflix's ﻿The Haunting of Hill House﻿﻿ and ﻿The Haunting of Bly Manor﻿ has another series in the works. The show, called ﻿Midnight Mass﻿, just revealed poster art. An important aspect of the poster is the announcement that the trailer will come next week. That video will likely be the best look yet at the series.

A release date for the show, which will be available on Netflix, is on September 24, 2021. Today came the poster, with the trailer's expected time to be unveiled. Likely, the trailer will arrive on September 9, which is on Thursday of next week. While people wait in anticipation, you can see the image of the poster below. It follows the path of the "floating heads" style of posters that are often seen these days in the entertainment industry. For those who do not know, "floating heads" essentially means a picture of the main cast's faces all spread throughout the image. A tag line for the show exclaims, "Be not afraid." The art appears to be painted instead of a photo.

A synopsis for the series reads, "Midnight Mass ﻿tells the tale of a small, ﻿isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul's appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?" ﻿

One of the cast members is Kate Siegel, a frequent collaborator and the real life wife of Mike Flanagan. Additional stars include Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco. Thomas also has experience with Flanagan, as he starred in the first two seasons of the show runner's ﻿Haunting of ﻿series. ﻿In the first season, he played the younger version of the family's father. For the second, he was one of the manor's many ghosts. The show is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures. ﻿

Flanagan has certainly made a name for himself as one of the best horror creators working today. He has directed several of the most acclaimed horror movies of the last ten years. Examples include the ﻿Shining ﻿sequel ﻿Doctor Sleep﻿, the movie about a woman who becomes stuck in her room ﻿Gerald's Game﻿, the project about a killer mirror ﻿Oculus﻿, the slasher about a deaf woman's fight for survival against a home invader named ﻿Hush﻿, and the supernatural prequel that received far better reviews than the original, which is called ﻿Ouija: Orgin of Evil﻿. He also served as the show runner on the acclaimed ﻿Haunting of﻿series, which many critics regarded as ﻿one of the best shows of 2018.

Something noteworthy about ﻿Midnight Mass﻿is the connection to previous Flanagan works. ﻿The series shares a title with the book Maddie Young wrote in ﻿Hush﻿, and the same book appeared in ﻿﻿Gerald's Game﻿. Given Flanagan's track record, the show is likely to be one that will be satisfactory to fans and critics alike.