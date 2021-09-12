Netflix is adding some more horror to their library as we creep into the scary season. Their latest terrifying series Midnight Mass just dropped a trailer and it looks like we have another spooky hit to add to our list. From Netflix and Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor) comes another dread-filled binge session, and if their combined track record is anything to consider, Midnight Mass is going to scare us the way we like to be scared.

The new series is set to debut on September 24th, 2021 on Netflix. Midnight Mass is directed by Mike Flanagan and we have our first sneak peek at the series with a all-new footage, which arrives just in time to get into a Halloween mindset.

The premise of Midnight ﻿Mass tells the story of a small, isolated island community. The island community isn't a paradise at all and it gets worse when a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) returns, as well as the arrival of a charismatic priest (HamishLinklater). When Father Paul's appearance on Crockett Island brings unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, the community is now looking at their new savor as a gift from God. However is there more to the story do these miracles come at a price?

The seven episodes series also stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco. The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures.

The trailer shows us that Flanagan has a unique and special take on telling horror tales. It also tells us that Netflix believes in not only this genre but his story telling too. Recently Flanagan has this to say about the new series. "It's impossible to separate the Bible as a book from horror literature. It has everything in there, It's overtly and unapologetically espousing supernatural, horrific events left and right. Even the hero of the story-God, the embodiment of love-drowns the world when he gets angry enough in the Old Testament"

Flanagan was raised Catholic and served as an altar boy at his parishes on Governors Island in New York and in Bowie, Maryland. Clearly his history heavily inspired the story and setting. "This isn't about just Catholicism, it's about the traditions of all of our religions, especially ones that reach back into the ancient world," Flanagan says. "The ancient world was a bloody and violent and terrifying place where we didn't understand the nature or the weather, or whether we'd live through the night or through the season. And every single natural function of the planet could be made to feel like a supernatural attack."

After watching the new trailer, what do you think? Does it look like we have another hit on our hands? Based on the last two, Netflix will most likely be working on more horror projects in the future.