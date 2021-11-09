A new Midnight Run movie is happening with original star Robert De Niro returning to serve as a producer. Ayesha Carr (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) has been tapped by Universal to write the screenplay for the new movie, though story details have not been disclosed, such as if and how this new installment might link to the first Midnight Run. Regina Hall has also boarded the project to lead the cast, but no others cast members have been announced as of yet.

Robert De Niro is producing Midnight Run 2 alongside Jane Rosenthal for Tribeca. Jesse Collins will also produce via Jesse Collins Entertainment as is Regina Hall via her RH Negative banner. Berry Welsh is executive producing. Sara Scott will oversee the sequel for Universal. While it's unclear if De Niro also intends to reprise the role of Jack Walsh in the new movie, it seems likely, given that he's already involved and the fact that it's being called a "sequel."

The original Midnight Run was directed by Martin Brest (Beverly Hills Cop) and written by George Gallo (Vanquish). Along with Robert De Niro, the movie starred Charles Grodin, Yaphet Kotto, John Ashton, Dennis Farina, and Joe Pantoliano. It follows a scruffy bounty hunter who has five days to bring a fussy embezzler from New York to Los Angeles, and it's not an easy task. The movie was a big hit, scoring with critics and at the box office.

Because of the success of that first movie, there were efforts at Universal Television to continue the franchise on the small screen in the 1990s. Christopher McDonald took over the role of bounty hunter Jack Walsh in a trio of made-for-TV movies - Another Midnight Run, Midnight Runaround, and Midnight Run for Your Life - all of which aired in 1994. They were not as well-received as that original movie, because as fine of an actor as McDonald might be, it was hard for audiences to accept a new actor replacing De Niro.

Universal still hadn't given up on doing more with Midnight Run with various subsequent attempts to revive the brand. Another movie sequel languished in development hell for decades, though at one point in the early 2010s, Timothy Dowling had stepped on board to write a screenplay for a new Midnight Run sequel. That unmade project would have brought back De Niro as Jack Walsh to be paired with a "younger comedic foil."

Regina Hall, who's leading the Midnight Run sequel, stars on the Showtime comedy series Black Monday and the Hulu drama series Nine Perfect Strangers. She has also appeared in other shows like Insecure, Black-ish, Real Husbands of Hollywood, and Ally McBeal. The actress is also well known for her role in the Scary Movie series and more recently starred in Breaking News in Yuba County with Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes, and Ellen Barkin.

A release date hasn't yet been set for Midnight Run 2 (or Midnight Run 5 if we're counting the TV movies). If you want to catch the original movie in the meantime, it's currently streaming for free on Peacock. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.