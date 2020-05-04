The Twilight saga is making a return this summer. Author Stephanie Meyer has revealed that her long-awaited book Midnight Sun is finally coming out on August 4. The book will serve as a companion to the previous books in the series. It will serve as a retelling of the events from Edward's perspective, as opposed to Bella's.

Stephenie Meyer on new book 'Midnight Sun' which comes out August 4: “Hopefully this book can be a fun distraction from the real world. I'm so excited to finally be able to share it with you." https://t.co/rJFjktp50Spic.twitter.com/hdp1xgsiKX — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 4, 2020

To go along with the announcement, the cover of the new book has been revealed as well. Stephenie Meyer first made the reveal on Good Morning America. This book has been a long time coming, as it was originally supposed to arrive in 2008 before a manuscript leaked online. Meyer explained that she hopes that releasing Midnight Sun now can offer people a much-needed distraction. Here's what she had to say about it.

"It's a crazy time right now and I wasn't sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore. Sorry about the bad timing. Hopefully this book can be a distraction from the real world. I'm so excited to finally be able to share it with you."

The announcement was first teased on the author's website, with a clock ticking down to a Monday reveal. Pre-orders for Midnight Sun are currently available through the Hachette Book Group website as well as a number of online retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. A synopsis for the story has been released, which reads as follows.

"This unforgettable tale as told through Edward's eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward's past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?"

Twilight was originally released in 2005. Three sequels, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn, were released annually through 2008. To date, Stephanie Meyers' books have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. The novels were turned into a movie franchise starring Robert Pattinson as Edward and Kristen Stewart as Bella. The movies grossed more than $3.3 billion at the global box office.

One has to wonder if Lionsgate will look at this as a way to further capitalize on the saga. A Hunger Games prequel was recently announced and the studio is already preparing to turn that into a movie. While it would be difficult to do the same thing with Midnight Sun, as it is a retelling of a familiar story, it could open the door for a revamp of the franchise on the big screen. This news was first reported by Good Morning America.