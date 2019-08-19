Horror auteur Ari Aster, the filmmaker behind last year's breakout horror film Hereditary, is back with the unnerving and viscerally disturbing sun-soaked horror film Midsommar, arriving on Digital and On Demand September 24 from A24, and on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), and DVD October 8 from Lionsgate.

MIdsommar stars Florence Pugh (upcoming Black Widow and Little Women) as a young woman who reluctantly joins her boyfriend on a summer trip to a remote Swedish village for a midsummer festival, which becomes more and more sinister as the days pass. The Rotten Tomato Certified Fresh from Ari Aster film also stars Jack Reynor (Kin, Free Fire, TV's Strange Angel), William Jackson Harper (TV's The Good Place, They Remain, TV's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), and Will Poulter (The Maze Runner, Detroit, The Revenant). Executive produced by Philip Westgren (Hellboy), Fredrik Heinig (Thelma), and Ben Rimmer (Ibiza, TV's Mr Selfridge).

After a family tragedy, a young American couple joins some friends at a midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village. What begins as a carefree summer holiday takes a sinister turn when the insular villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that grow increasingly unnerving and viscerally disturbing. From the visionary mind of Ari Aster (Hereditary), comes this dread-soaked cinematic fairy tale where a world of darkness unfolds in broad daylight.

Bring home Midsommar and unravel the mystery behind the making of this harrowing tale with a never-before-seen making-of featurette, offering insight into Aster's vision. The Midsommar Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.99 and $29.95, respectively.

Midsommar Blu-ray, DVD special features:

• "Let the Festivities Begin: Manifesting Midsommar " Featurette

" Featurette • "Bear in a Cage™" Promo