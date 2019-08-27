Midsommar has been deemed a new horror classic from writer and director Ari Aster, the man responsible for bringing us Hereditary. Now, the movie is coming back to theaters in a special extended director's cut that features never-before-seen footage. A24 made the announcement this morning. They have also included a trailer for this depraved, gory and often very funny thriller.

Tickets for Midsommar Director's Cut are on sale right now. The movie features Florence Pugh in a breakout role that ultimately led to her joining the MCU in the upcoming Black Widow movie for Marvel Studios and Disney. She also stars alongside Jack Reynor, who isn't afraid to bare all in this gut-wrenching experience. Also amongst the standout cast are William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren, Archie Madekwe, Ellora Torchia, and Will Poulter.

In Midsommar, Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) are a young American couple with a relationship on the brink of falling apart. But after a family tragedy keeps them together, a grieving Dani invites herself to join Christian and his friends on a trip to a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village.

What begins as a carefree summer holiday in a land of eternal sunlight takes a sinister turn when the insular villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that render the pastoral paradise increasingly unnerving and viscerally disturbing. From the visionary mind of Ari Aster comes a dread-soaked cinematic fairytale where a world of darkness unfolds in broad daylight.

Sommar never ends. It might be the final weekend for the summer box office, but it will surely go out on a blood red note with the Midsommar Director's Cut in theaters this Friday. This version of the movie will feature all-new never before scenes and extended footage. The new version of the movie runs 171 minutes. That's two hours and fifty one minutes. Not quite as long as Avengers: Endgame, but close. Critics who have seen this version of the film are calling it 'Richer, darker and more rewarding.'

The original cut was over four hours long. This whittled down Director's Cut represents Ari Aster's true vision, and word of mouth has been quite positive. Get tickets here if you don't want to miss out. There were reports of audience members fainting in their isles the first time around. So this promises to be an even more intense ride.