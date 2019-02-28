Are you ready for a Midsommar nightmare? Last year, a first-time writer-director by the name of Ari Aster damned the torpedoes and unleashed upon the masses one of the scariest movies of all time with A24's hit Herediatary starring Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, and Gabriel Byrne as a family haunted after the death of their secretive grandmother. This August, Aster returns with an all-new horror film to no doubt haunt our nightmares forever.

This new movie is called Midsommar and it stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, and Will Poulter. And if you're looking forward to checking out Aster's next film as all of us are, then you'll want to make sure to give the first poster a look-see below. It features what appears to be Pugh and Poulter heading out through a field of pretty flowers to join some completely innocent children in some completely innocent Maypole festivities. Nothing at all to fear there, right? Pfft. Yeah, right. That's exactly how they get you. No thanks.

The premise of this new tale of terror goes a little something like this.

"A couple travels to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown for its fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult."

Not to, you know, spoil anything about Aster's previous flick Hereditary for those few people out there that haven't seen it, but I think it's safe to say the horror movie has a bit to do with a cult, of sorts, in its plotline without ruining anything. Anyhow, I only mention cults here because, as you can tell from the synopsis above, it looks like Aster dug working on the creepy subject matter and is now looking to go full Wicker Man with his new movie. Which sounds like just the right move for the up-and-coming genre filmmaker. Again, make sure to check out the poster below.

Aster directs Midsommar from a screenplay he wrote himself. Lars Knudsen (The Witch, Hereditary) lends his producing skills to this movie as well. The film sports an impressive cast which includes Florence Pugh (the recently released Fighting with My Family), Jack Reynor (Michael Bay's Transformers: Age of Extinction), Will Poulter (Netflix's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Vilhem Blomgren, William Jackson Harper (NBC's The Good Place), Ellora Torchia, and Archie Madekwe. Pawel Pogorzelski provides the movie's cinematography, and the film is being edited as we speak by Lucian Johnston.

It's worth noting that both Pogorzelski and Johnston worked previously with Aster on Hereditary so at least, if nothing else, we know that this new movie will be horrifically gorgeous, and cut together for maximum tension. A24 will be unleashing this new nightmare upon the masses on August 9, 2019. Again, this movie is coming our way in the wake of Aster giving the world eternal nightmares with his debut motion picture Hereditary. If for some reason you haven't seen that film yet, make sure to set aside some time as it will scare the pants off you and yours. You're welcome for the recommend.