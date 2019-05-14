Hereditary was one of 2018's biggest horror hits, putting director Ari Aster in the spotlight as an up and coming genre mastermind capable of pulling audiences into unique nightmare worlds never before seen in cinema. Now comes his next directorial effort Midsommar, which is unlike anything that has come before it.

Most horror movies lurk in the darkness. In contrast, Midsommar is drenched in sunlight and lives out in the open, which makes everything more unnerving than it needs to be. Summer itself becomes the monster, as one couple trie to keep their sanity in tact during the sunniest season of the year. This should be a party. Instead, it's a complete terror filled trip into the unknown.

Today, A24 has unleashed the second trailer for MIdsommar, which gives horror fans a better look at what Ari Aster has planned for the July 3rd weekend. This isn't going to be all BBQs and fireworks.

In Midsommar Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) are a young American couple with a relationship on the brink of falling apart. But after a family tragedy keeps them together, a grieving Dani invites herself to join Christian and his friends on a trip to a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village.

What begins as a carefree summer holiday in a land of eternal sunlight takes a sinister turn when the insular villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that render the pastoral paradise increasingly unnerving and viscerally disturbing. From the visionary mind of Ari Aster comes a dread-soaked cinematic fairytale where a world of darkness unfolds in broad daylight.

Let the festivities begin. MIdsommar is written and directed by Ari Aster with a cast headlined by Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, and Will Poulter. The movie will open wide in theaters across the country starting July 3, 2019.

The July 4th weekend is a big one this year. Midsommar is perfect counter programming for the other big release coming during the Holiday. Ari Aster's latest horror tale will be competing directly with Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which changed its release date to July 2nd, getting a head start on everything. And interestingly enough, both movies feature coupes experiencing the terrors of vacation aboard. While Midsommar and Spider-Man: Far From Home are aiming for slightly different audiences, Midsommar is actually going to find some strong competition on-screen, as Netflix finally debuts Stranger Things Season 3 for an audience that has had to wait over a year for new episodes. So that will definitely be cutting into the holidays weekend box office.

You can check out the trailer which arrives with a brand new poster from A24. It shows tears streaming on a beautiful summer day. That should I've you a salty little taste of what you're in for.