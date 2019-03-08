Midsummer Scream, the largest Halloween and horror fan convention in the world, returns to Southern California August 3-4 for a monstrous weekend of thrills, chills, and haunting fun. For the first time, Midsummer Scream will occupy the entire Long Beach Convention Center, doubling the show's size for 2019.

Tickets for Midsummer Scream 2019 are now on sale at MidsummerScream.org including single-day General Admission passes, as well as the very popular limited-edition Gold Bat Weekend Pass, which enables guests to access the show floor and other aspects of Midsummer Scream an hour early each day before the convention opens to the general public; front of line priority access to panel presentations and attractions throughout the venue; a collectible lanyard and credential; and a Gold Bat 2019 enamel pin.

Midsummer Scream is expected to draw over 30,000 fans of all things macabre to Long Beach, where they will find a greatly-expanded show floor featuring more than 300 unique vendors, a children's activity area, a wide variety of live entertainment performances, and exciting celebrity appearances, including the queen of Halloween, Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark).

Deemed the "gateway to the Halloween season" by fans, Midsummer Scream is proud to announce the highly-anticipated return of Southern California's largest haunt events to the show for a weekend of world-class presentations, surprises, and major announcements. These industry leaders include Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, Knott's Scary Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain's Fright Fest, and Queen Mary's Dark Harbor.

The enormous dark zone, Hall of Shadows, will showcase over a dozen haunted attractions and displays, live stage entertainment, and daily exhibitions by the Decayed Brigade slider team. Guests will enter Hall of Shadows through a foreboding jungle experience created by CalHauntS, and enter the world of "Tiki Terror", a vendor market featuring a world-class lineup of tiki personalities and manufacturers, including the legendary Tom "Thor" Thordarson, Munktiki mugs and ceramic oddities, and artist Jeff Granito.

With more than 300 artisans and exhibitors, Midsummer Scream's show floor has doubled in size, featuring unique artwork, props, Halloween accessories, clothing, and makeup supplies. Always keeping guest comfort in mind, Midsummer Scream has again widened the show floor aisles for easier traffic circulation as fans visit their favorite vendors such as Trick or Treat Studios, Kreepsville 666, Bearded Lady's Mystic Museum, Edyn Rashae Studios, and Dark Delicacies. Among the horrific hustle and bustle on the show floor, fans will also find Midsummer newcomers Madame Tussauds, Crypt TV, and Bloody Mary: Makeup to Die For.

Live entertainment is abundant at Midsummer Scream, from the show floor and Hall of Shadows, to the Theatre Macabre. Returning again this year to delight guests are Force of Nature Productions, Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group, and Jimmy H as the creepy-but-cool Mudd the Magnificent.

This is Midsummer Scream's fourth year partnering with Kitten Rescue Los Angeles in presenting the Black Cat Lounge, where guests can mix and mingle with adorable felines roaming freely through a decorated play space. The Black Cat Lounge gives guests looking to adopt a pet the perfect opportunity to bond with their new little friends and give them forever homes.

Tickets are now on sale at MidsummerScream.org. More news and information regarding Midsummer Scream 2019 will be announced in the weeks and months ahead.