Lionsgate has released 13 new character posters for the upcoming epic, Midway, giving us a pristine look at the star-studded cast. From Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow director Roland Emmerich, Midway is an epic underdog film that tells the story of real-life events during World War II. It explores the pivotal clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy that acted as a turning point in the Pacific Theater during the War. The film aims to portray the heroic story of the leaders and soldiers who, "used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds."

Each poster gives a close-up of the thirteen characters that make up the powerful cast. With warm light and artful shadows, the portraits speak to the classic, war epic feel Roland Emmerich is striving for. Receiving the glossy character poster treatment are:

Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) as Lieutenant Commander Wade McClusky, a graying blond Woody Harrelson (Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Admiral Chester Nimitz, a pensive Mandy Moore (This is Us) as Ann Best, a worried Patrick Wilson (Aquaman and the Insidious franchise) as Edwin Layton, Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as a young pilot named Bruno, Aaron Eckhart (Olympus Has Fallen) as Jimmy Doolittle looking to the sky, a smiling Dennis Quaid (Fortitude and A Dog's Journey) as Vice Admiral William "Bull" Halsey, Tadanobu Asano (Thor: Ragnarok) as Rear Admiral Tamon Yamaguchi, young Keean Johnson (Alita: Battle Angel) as pilot James Murray, a confident looking Ed Skrein (Deadpool) as Dick Best, Luke Kleintank (The Man in the High Castle) as pilot Clarence Earle Dickinson, a stylish yet worried Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Glee) as Eugene Lindsey, and Etsushi Toyokawa (Love Letter) as Admiral Yamamoto.

Although they didn't get a portrait, the film also features Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, Jake Weber (13 Reasons Why) and Kleintank's fellow The Man in the High Castle star Brennan Brown. Midway comes from the writer of USA's action adventure television series Colony, Wes Tooke. It also marks another partnership between Emmerich and producers Harald Kloser (White House Down, Independence Day: Resurgence) and Mark Gordon (The Day After Tomorrow).

Lionsgate boasts a pretty impressive content collection in the days of dwindling mid-grade films and growing tentpole blockbusters. The company managed to stay on the radar of the Academy Awards with titles like La La Land, Hacksaw Ridge, Deepwater Horizon, Hell of High Water and Lady Bird. It is no stranger to bigger budgets however, and is behind action films like Angel has Fallen and the Rambo and John Wick franchises. Yet, it also led the way in Young Adult Literature films with the Hunger Games, Twilight, and Divergent series. With a prolific director and a deep roster of acclaimed actors, Midway hopes to fit somewhere among the extensive list.

Midway is set for release on November 8. This news comes to us straight from Liongates official site.