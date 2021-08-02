It's official, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will return for a second season on Disney+. Premiering on the streaming service back in March, the new series had performed well enough with critics, but as the months went by without word of a renewal, the future of the show started to look grim. Fans can now join the cast and crew in breathing a sigh of relief as Disney has officially ordered season 2 with production slated for early 2022.

Original Mighty Ducks trilogy screenwriter Steven Brill executive produces and serves as co-creator of the series. Fellow co-creators Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa will return as showrunners for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller executive produce with Spiller also set to direct. Star Lauren Graham serves as co-executive producer. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners will also executive produce with Jordan Kerner.

Along with Lauren Graham, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers stars Emilio Estevez reprising his role from the original movies as former Mighty Ducks coach Gordon Bombay. Graham co-stars as a mom helping her 12-year-old son (Brady Noon, Good Boys) form a competing junior hockey league team when he is turned away from the Ducks. The series also stars Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, Luke Islam, Bella Higginbotham, Taegen Burns, Kiefer O'Reilly, and De'Jon Watts.

A second season of Game Changers means we will also have more opportunities to see some of the other stars from the original Mighty Ducks movie trilogy. Reprising their roles from the movies, the first season brought back Marguerite Moreau as Connie Moreau, Garette Ratliff Henson as Guy Germaine, Elden Henson as Fulton Reed, Vincent Larusso as Adam Banks, Justin Wong as Kenny Wu, and Matt Doherty as Lester Averman.

Brill has let it be known that his goal is to bring in more original stars for the second season. There were early plans to bring in many more cast members for season 1, but due to the pandemic, it just wasn't possible. Now that season 2 is a go, chances are we'll see some other big surprises. In June, Brill teased that Kenan Thompson was another major cast member that could possibly return in season 2.

"Kenan and I [talked about]... he could come in next season and do at least an episode. He said he would, so I'm going to hold him to it," Brill told TVLine.

"To be honest, I wanted, every single one of them was my mandate," he said separately to ComicBook.com. "I wanted the entire team back. That was what we talked about in the writer's room... Everyone who was there at the very end in Ducks 3, that would have been my dream. Josh [Jackson] and Kenan, Kenan was on SNL, Josh just had a baby, literally, that... I wish we could have had a few more people up though, but we really couldn't, unfortunately. But we will, we'll have everyone. Everyone's going to come back next year if we get another season."

A premiere date for season 2 hasn't yet been announced, but production on new episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will start in early 2022. For now, you can watch the first season in its entirety on Disney+. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.