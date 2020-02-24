Ever wanted to see the Power Rangers swap costumes with the Ninja Turtles? Well, that just happened. The beauty of comic books is that it's a medium that can deliver things that simply wouldn't be possible anywhere else. For example, IDW and Boom! recently partnered for a crossover titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that is bringing the two iconic franchises together. Now, ahead of the book's fourth issue, the publisher has revealed some new art that showcases the Turtle Rangers and Ninja Rangers.

Maximizing on the prospect of the crossover, the art shows us that each group is taking a page from the other. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are decked out like Power Rangers, while the Power Rangers are full-on ninjas. What's more, the Ninja Turtles' trusted friend and confidant April O'Neil is set to become the Pink Ranger, in something of an interesting turn. Plus, in the cover art, we can see that Shredder has taken up the mantle of the Green Ranger. This is all, in a word, epic. Here's the official synopsis for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4.

"It's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as you've never seen them before vs Green Ranger Shredder! Will both teams be enough to stop the head of the Foot Clan as he wields the awesome power of the Dragon Shield and the Morphin Grid for evil? And what's Rita Repulsa up to as the mighty battle rages on?"

What is perhaps most impressive about all of this is how natural both designs look. The Ninja Turtles look quite at home as Power Rangers and, on the flipside, the Power Rangers look like they were born to be ninjas. Given the cover art, one can only wonder how amazing this would be as an animated movie or perhaps even in live-action. That may seem like a pipedream, but stranger things have happened.

At present, both of these franchises are heading toward big-screen reboots. Paramount hired Andrew Dodge last summer to write a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, which looks to move away from the Michael Bay-produced version of the franchise. Meanwhile, also at Paramount, Jonathan Entwistle, who is behind Netflix's The End of the F***ing World, has been tapped to take on a 90s-set reboot of the Power Rangers, which follows the failed 2017 take on the series. Unfortunately, that version was a major box office failure.

The crossover series is written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil), illustrated by Simone di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), colored by Walter Baiamonte (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and lettered by Ed Dukeshire (Buffy the Vampire Slayer). The cover art for the upcoming issue comes from Dan Mora (Buffy the Vampire Slayer). Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4 is set to hit shelves on March 18. Be sure to check out the Turtle Rangers and Ninja Rangers art for yourself. This news comes to us from Boom! Studios.