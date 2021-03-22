Jamie Foxx's long-gestating Mike Tyson biopic is finally moving forward, now in the form of a biographical limited series. Simply titled Tyson, the series is said to span the whole of Tyson's life, dating back to his troubled youth and subsequent rise as one of boxing's most accomplished fighters of all time. At this time, no network or streaming service is yet attached, but it's not expected that the series will have any issues in finding a home given the high-profile names involved.

Colin Preston wrote the pilot for Tyson and is currently writing the rest of the episodes. Training Day helmer Antoine Fuqua will direct and executive produce via Fuqua Films alongside Martin Scorsese via Sikelia Productions. Foxx will also serve as an exec producer with Tyson and his wife, Kiki Tyson, along with Sophie Watts and John Ryan Jr. on behalf of Tyson's Legends Only League. Rick Yorn of LBI Entertainment will also exec produce with Legends Only's Azim Spicer associate producing.

"I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time," Mike Tyson said in a statement. "With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains."

It's been known that a Tyson biopic of some sort was in the works for a while now, as Jamie Foxx has been training hard in preparation for playing the hard-hitting fighter. At the time, it was thought that the project would have been a biopic to be released in theaters. It's not exactly clear why the gears were switched to develop Tyson as a limited series instead, but it could be due to the difficulties in trying to cram so much that's happened from Tyson's bizarre real life into one single movie.

Meanwhile, Hulu has also recently announced a Tyson-centric limited series of their own, but this one comes without the direct involvement of Tyson. When the streamer announced their plans to develop an eight-episode series chronicling the fighter's life and career, Tyson condemned its released. He also alluded to another project about his life that was currently in the works, which appears to be this new biographical Tyson series with Jamie Foxx.

"Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising," Tyson said. "This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story."

Tyson went on to add: "Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athlete's story during Black History month couldn't be more inappropriate or tone-deaf."

