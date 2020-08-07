After being in development for six years, the Jamie Foxx-led Iron Mike Tyson biopic movie is finally moving forward. Over the last few months, the Baby Driver star has been teasing details regarding the direction of the movie, as well as how much he is immersing himself in the role of Iron Mike. Well, after revealing a little more about his training regime, Foxx declared just how accurate he wants his transformation to be.

"It's a blessing. Obviously, the training is different. We're doing weighted pull ups to sort of make the back look the right way, and make the arm look a certain way. But it is, to me, I guarantee you, it's the most dedicated I've been to making sure that this story gets told, and gets told in the right way. And I joke with Mike. I said, 'When I get dressed up as you, I'm going to walk into your house, and your kids are going to say daddy's home.'"

While it may be a pretty bold claim, Jamie Foxx has proven his affinity for impersonation in the past with the likes of the Oscar-winning Ray demonstrating just how convincing the actor can be.

Despite the movie not yet having tapped a director, or even a title, Foxx has said multiple times that the Iron Mike biopic is going ahead, and besides, he's going to be pretty unhappy if it doesn't after doing all those push ups. Incidentally, the movie might not even have an ending yet, as the actor explained.

"I just got off the phone with him yesterday. He's still writing another chapter in his life. He's getting ready to box. He's 226 pounds. He looks fantastic. He's calm, he's happy. You haven't seen this Mike in years."

Foxx has been divulging a few details regarding how the Mike Tyson story will approach the boxing icons checkered past, with the actor recently saying, "Listen, all you can do is tell your story." Foxx added that part of the movie will depict Tyson's marriage to his wife, Kiki, "who saved this man from whatever demons inside and outside of his life."

Foxx has also been showing off his incredible physical transformation for the role, with the Oscar-winning actor recently taking to social media to demonstrate his fighting fit physique, as well as confirm that the movie is finally moving forward. "It's a definitive yes," Foxx said after posting pictures of his Tyson-esque bulk. "Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done, but we officially got the real ball rolling."

Details surrounding the movie are still pretty few and far between, but we do know that Foxx, now 52, will be playing both a younger and older version of the boxing legend, having discussed how he has managed to get his body into the kind of shape that will allow him to best embody Iron Mike. The actor revealed that he's currently working out "every other day," with a routine that includes 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 push-ups. "I ain't got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that," he joked at the time, before adding that, aside from time in the gym, the transformation will involve the implementation of technology, with the actor very confident with the results saying, "I guarantee you, people will run up on me in the street and ask for an autograph and think that I'm Mike."

As for the real Mike Tyson, he will be stepping out of retirement and returning to the ring for a boxing match against old rival Roy Jones Jr., with the bout scheduled for September 12. this comes to us from Cinemablend.