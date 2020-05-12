Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has long since retired from in-ring competition, but the 53-year-old has been training for his return to the sport as seen in some new videos posted on social media. In the training videos, Tyson shows his fighting spirit is still very much alive, displaying some tremendous agility and several hard-hitting punches. "The gods of war have reawakened me, ignited my ego and want me to go to war again. I feel like I'm [young] again," Tyson said in a recent Facebook livestream, addressing his plans to lace up the gloves once again for another few rounds in the boxing ring.

"I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff," Tyson recently said in an Instagram video while speaking with rapper T.I. The iconic boxer also spoke about his new workout regimen to get back into ring shape, which sheds some light as to why he's already looking very dangerous in the posted training videos. "I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps," Tyson explained. "Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 35 minutes, start getting in better condition."

There's a reason Tyson has been nicknamed the "baddest man on the planet." As one of the most successful and fearsome boxers of all time, one could easily make the argument that no boxer could defeat Tyson at the peak of his game. Matching his quick speed with incredibly vicious jabs and punches, Tyson was consistently able to make quick work of his opponents, winning 44 of his 50 victories by knockout. Later in his career, Tyson suffered notable losses to opponents like Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield before losing his final fight in 2005 to Kevin McBride. Still, the legacy he left behind has kept him one of the sport's all-time greatest figures.

Given that Tyson's last bout was about fifteen years ago and ended in a loss for the boxing superstar, there may be some doubt about his chances heading back into the ring at this time. However, it's clear from the training videos that Tyson is in much greater shape than he has been in a long time, and his punches still look to be as deadly as ever. "He hasn't hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn't expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old," says Tyson's trainer, Rafael Cordeiro. In any case, I certainly wouldn't want to be the person in the other corner of the ring when these charity fights happen.

As of now, there are no tentative dates or opponents set for Tyson for any charity events or otherwise, but I can't imagine this is the kind of fight that would see a rush of volunteers looking to take him on. If these events are for a good cause, let's just hope Tyson doesn't fall back on his trademark trash-talking from his younger years. You can watch the training videos below, courtesy of Mike Tyson on Instagram.