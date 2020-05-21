Most of us never thought we'd see Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield back in the ring together after the former chomped on the ear of the latter in 1997, but Tyson says he'd be up for another rematch if it was for a good cause. Lately, Tyson has been teasing a potential return to the boxing ring by posting videos of his intense training regimen on social media. "I'm back!" the man called Iron Mike states in one video, and truth be told, he's looking pretty impressive. While no professional fights have yet been arranged, Tyson has also said he's looking to box for special events to help raise money for charity.

Oddly enough, Evander Holyfield doesn't seem too impressed with Tyson's plans to step out of retirement, as he has also been training for a potential comeback of his own. Hours after posting one of his training videos, Holyfield posted some clips to show he's still got it as well. Like Tyson, Holyfield has also spoken on his plans to do some boxing matches for charity, and he has even already touched on a potential rematch with Tyson again. "It wouldn't bother me to [fight Tyson]," Holyfield recently told TMZ Sports, suggesting he's open to the idea, but that his first choice would be to ask fellow boxing legend Riddick Bowe.

Now, Mike Tyson has weighed in on the prospect of Tyson vs. Holyfield III, and he's even more open to the idea. "That would be awesome, for charity. Can you imagine me and him going in the ring together?" Tyson tells TMZ, noting that "anything is possible." The world-famous boxer also notes that such an event could potentially generate millions of dollars to be given directly to charities to help those in need of assistance during these difficult times. "Hey, listen, there are a lot of people out there that need help and something like that could help a lot of people, that's in need for help," Tyson explained.

Tyson and Holyfield had their first encounter in the ring in late 1996 with Tyson defending his WBA title. After Holyfield took the win and gave Tyson the second loss of his career, Iron Mike wanted a rematch, leading to their much more controversial fight seven months later. As most of us know, the match was stopped when Tyson literally bit Holyfield's ear twice, giving Holyfield another win by way of disqualification. At the time, Tyson was suspended from boxing and had his license cancelled, though he later appealed the decision to resume his career. Unsurprisingly, no third match between Tyson and Holyfield was ever scheduled again.

As both boxers are open to the idea and there's certainly a lot of fan interest, there's a legitimately good chance of another fight between the famous boxers really happening. For what it's worth, Tyson and Holyfield appear to be on well enough terms these days with their infamous match over two decades behind them. Hopefully, that means Tyson won't be going for Holyfield's ears again in a potential third fight, either. Still, I wouldn't be surprised to see Holyfield wearing ear guards in Tyson vs. Holyfield III. This news comes to us from TMZ.