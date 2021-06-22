Logan Paul doesn't feel Mike Tyson would pose any threat to him in a boxing match if the two were to ever meet in the ring. Earlier this month, Paul competed in an exhibition match against undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. While there have been some allegations made over the authenticity of the fight, many viewers were impressed with Paul for managing to last all eight rounds with Mayweather. It had previously been widely speculated that Paul would be knocked out pretty early into the fight.

It's looking like going the distance with Mayweather has given Paul another jolt of confidence, as he's since taken aim at another major boxing star from the past. On his Impaulsive podcast, Logan spoke with his brother Jake Paul about wanting more fights after the Mayweather exhibition. That's when Logan, whose record as a pro boxer is still technically 0-1, dismissed a potential fight with Mike Tyson, boasting that winning would be so easy that it wouldn't even be worth his time. From the podcast:

"Someone mentioned Mike Tyson, like how funny is it? One great at a time... my lawyer mentioned it, and he's like, 'No, Tyson will rip your head off. You don't stand a chance.' I'm like, 'Bro, I just went through all of this. You can't tell me I can't beat Mike Tyson.' Bro, he's old, old."

We'll see if Logan's comments change his mind, but Tyson did not seem to be interested in any kind of a fight with either Paul brother. In a previous interview with TMZ, Iron Mike weighed in on the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition. When asked if he'd personally want to fight either Paul, Tyson said he "love[s] those guys," suggesting he's at least entertained by their antics. Even so, he predicted Logan was going to "get beat up pretty bad" in the Mayweather fight, although that wasn't the case.

After retiring from the sport in 2005 following a loss to Kevin McBride, Tyson returned to fight Roy Jones Jr. on pay-per-view last November. That fight ended in a draw, and the future of Tyson's boxing endeavors remains unclear. McBride has volunteered to take on Tyson in a rematch, and Evander Holyfield has also suggested that he'd be up for a third match against his former foe. In any case, it doesn't appear that Logan or Jake Paul are in the cards for Tyson at this time.

The next opponent for Logan hasn't been decided, but his brother Jake Paul, whose record is 3-0, already has his next fight in the works following a multi-fight deal with Showtime. He is set to fight former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in an event on Aug. 28. Woodley wants to be the first person to hand Jake Paul a loss in the ring, but the controversial YouTube star's previous opponents all felt the same as well.

In the meantime, with Logan feeling pretty good with himself after his Mayweather match, it's probably not going to be long before he finds his next fight. You can listen to Paul's full comments on the Impaulsive podcast.