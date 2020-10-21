A possible audition video for Miles Morales' appearance in Spider-Man 3 reportedly made its way online before being quickly deleted. Of course, there is no guarantee that this was the video's purpose, but speculation is all part of the fun of being a movie fan. While the video has now been removed, the internet always keeps the receipts, with sources providing a detailed description of the footage.

"The two-part video begins with a young African-American man out delivering food for what appeared to be his parents' restaurant. The young man is stopped by the NYPD because he is wearing some sort of Spider-Man gear. When questioned by police, he states he's a fan of Spidey but it's clear that in whatever universe this takes place, being a fan of Spidey is NOT ok."

The description of the video suggests that this takes place in an alternate universe to the one inhabited by the MCU's Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, which does fit with what many believe will be the direction of Spider-Man 3. It is worth noting however that traditionally Miles Morales' parents do not own a restaurant, with his father a cop and mother a nurse. The description continues and brings to mind some of the events of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"The second part of the video sees the young man first in a conversation with his father, then his cousin (?). When talking to the second person, a breaking news report airs on TV indicating that the costumed hero Spider-Man has been found dead at a museum."

This mysterious video is not the first we have heard of Miles' inclusion in Spider-Man 3, with recent rumors claiming that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have already found an actor to portray the character. Thanks to a deleted scene from 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, we already know that Miles exists somewhere in the MCU, and while the rumors do not outright state that Spider-Man 3 will be the launching point for the live-action Miles Morales, this would certainly make sense, no doubt with the intention to give Miles solo adventures somewhere down the line.

Thanks to the inclusion of both Jamie Foxx's Electro, and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, fans have been left to speculate as to who else might be folded into Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3, with many positing that the sequel will introduce the live-action comic book world to the multiverse. As well as Miles Morales, this wild conjecture has led to several rumors regarding characters that could be dropped in, including Tom Hardy's Venom and Vincent D'Onofrio's Daredevil villain, Kingpin.

There have also been rampant rumors that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would make an appearance as their respective versions of Spider-Man, but sadly these were recently debunked by a Sony Pictures representative who offered a brief statement simply saying, "Those rumoured castings are not confirmed."

Of course, it's very possible that all this hearsay and wild speculation is false, and audiences will have to wait until November 5, 2021 to find out. Miles Morales fans will get to see the character again in animated form however, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 scheduled to be released in theaters on October 7, 2022. This comes to us from Murphy's Multiverse.