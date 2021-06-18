This week, mischievous Miley Cyrus treated her 134 million IG followers to a rear view, leaving very little to the imagination. She donned a blue lace bra-and-thong set by Lounge Underwear for the stripped-down shot, which also highlighted her lower back tattoo, and is our only blind spot to her backside. This isn't the first time Cyrus dared to bare all, having recently rocked a see-through Mugler catsuit, showed off her abs in a bikini and given her Hannah Montana merchandise a sexy makeover. This new addition is accompanied by a suggestion to her family. "Probably a good time for my family to unfollow my a** ... Literally." Apparently it's going to take more than a blue moon to make the fervent followers Cyrus clan blush.

Miley Cyrus launched this provocative butt selfie in an effort to get all eyes on her new concert special trailer for Pride Month. Titled Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You, the special will stream on NBC's Peacock starting starting June 25th. A full description arrives along with the first poster here.

This hourlong concert event, filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, will feature multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and trailblazer Miley Cyrus performing an array of her hits such as "The Climb" and "Party in the U.S.A." and putting her creative spin on beloved classics, including "Believe," "True Colors," "We Belong," "Dancing Queen," and a special Madonna medley featuring "Music," "Express Yourself," and "Like A Prayer" all in the spirit of Pride. Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You will feature special guests, award-winning artists and LGBTQ+ allies Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Orville Peck who will join Cyrus for memorable performances and deliver a night of live music and creative collaboration in celebration of Pride.

As for that notorious butt selfie, The former Disney star staged her shot with precision getting two different angles with strategically placed mirrors, displaying her buns served up on a Gucci plate. Ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson probably isn't surprised, as he described her in his recent 60 Minutes Australia interview, "She'd kind of acted almost as like a, not as a mentor, but she was always a heightened creative person." Their 11 month relationship ended in August 2020, Simpson explaining, "We went from kind of being good friends and just having a lot of the same friends to being together for a while. Everything ended fairly amicably. It was just one of those phases I guess you go through and you learn a lot from it."

Rumor has it, she has eyes on fellow Disney alum Zac Efron these days. The two have know each other for years. She says he holds "a special place in her heart." A source added, she "had a flirty relationship with Efron that goes way, way back, but she never pulled the trigger."

After Cyrus' January 2020 divorce from on-again-off-again love interest actor, Liam Hemsworth, Miley has been spreading her wings creatively, as well as, sampling new potential partners in crime. She's sober and high on life. She's released Plastic Hearts, which is a departure from her musical stylings of the past, described as a glam rock record, with influences from country, punk rock, new wave, arena rock, industrial, disco, and power pop.

She performed on SNL last month. She's been palling around with Elon Musk. She's collaborating with The Kid LAROI on the track Without You. She reached one billion streams on Spotify, only one of three women to do so. On June 25th she will be on Peacock TV for her Miley Pride Special at the Ryman Theater in her hometown, Nashville Tennessee. Taking a thirst trap pic for the fans is just another day in the scheme of things for this ever-evolving singer and actress.

You can catch her and maybe those famous buns on tour starting on the Fourth of July in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is still trailblazing, and breaking the rules of what and who a child star can transform into when you have vision and thirst for life.