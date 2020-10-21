Miley Cyrus claims that she was chased by a UFO. The former Hannah Montana star also says she made eye contact with an alien during the encounter. Humans have been looking to the skies for extraterrestrial life for thousands of years, wondering if we truly are alone, or if there is intelligent life elsewhere. The United States government is finally starting to share its own UFO information with the American public, thanks in part to former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge.

Miley Cyrus did not say when her alleged encounter took place, but the 27-year old is convinced that it was real. "I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO... I'm pretty sure about what I saw." Cyrus went on to admit that she had "bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop" before she saw the UFO, "so it could have been the weed wax." She went on to add, "The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow," she says. "I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too."

In addition to her friend, Mylie Cyrus claims that a few other cars "stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real." A lot of people have shared similar stories, though they don't often involve getting chased down by the UFO. She then alleges that she made eye contact with "a being sitting in the front of the flying object." She had this to say about making eye contact with the alien being.

"It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that's what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn't quite wrap my head around. I was shaken for, like, five days. It f-ked me up. I couldn't really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back."

Miley Cyrus isn't the only person in the entertainment industry to recently bring up alien life. Pop star Demi Lovato claims that she has been in contact with intelligent life in one of her latest social media posts. She posted images of the Joshua Tree sky and claims that they are "just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately." She then encouraged her followers to "make contact yourself" while using an iPhone application. She signed off by stating, "Happy communicating."

Former Mad Men actress January Jones told Jimmy Kimmel that she saw a UFO in Iowa at the beginning of this year. "It was definitely a spaceship," she said. "Or a shooting star that just couldn't figure it out." Musician Post Malone also claims that he has seen UFOs on occasion, noting that others have seen them while with him. "I'm like, 'How did no one else see this?'" he admitted over the summer. "But I was there with, like, four other f***in' people and they saw it too." The interview with Miley Cyrus was originally conducted by Interview Magazine.