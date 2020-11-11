Netflix is teaming up with Millie Bobby Brown once again, this time for the upcoming fantasy movie Damsel. As a mainstay on Stranger Things for three seasons and the lead star of the hit Netflix Original Enola Holmes, it's no surprise to see Brown brought back to head another project for the streamer. Heavily involved with the movie from both sides of the camera, Brown will executive produce in addition to starring in the lead role.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) has also signed on to direct Damsel, using a screenplay penned by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans). Mazeau will also executive produce alongside Brown, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing.

In the movie, Millie Bobby Brown will play Princess Elodie, a bride-to-be who "thinks she is marrying Prince Henry, only to find out that she is getting sacrificed to a dragon." Additional details are unclear, but it doesn't seem likely Brown will be playing the stereotypical damsel in distress from classic fantasy stories, lying helplessly in wait for a courageous and mighty knight to come save her. As we've seen with other roles Brown has taken on, both on the big and small screen, she has come to be known for playing particularly strong female characters.

Brown will also be coming into Damsel with plenty of experience dealing with gargantuan creatures. In fact, she took on one of the most fearsome of them all by starring in the 2019 movie Godzilla: King of the Dragons. Brown will reprise the role for the upcoming crossover sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, so her battles with skyscraper-sized monsters are still just getting started. The followup movie is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2021.

Fans of Brown also enjoyed her performance in Enola Holmes, which just premiered on Netflix in September. As the titular character, Brown stars as the youngest Holmes sibling with Henry Cavill co-starring as Sherlock. Written by Jack Thorne, the story follows Enola a she investigates the disappearance of her mother. The movie was a hit with fans and critics, pulling in mostly positive reviews and viewed over nine million times within a week after its launch on the streamer. Brown and director Harry Bradbeer have since stated that a sequel is in the early planning stages.

Meanwhile, Brown continues to star in her breakout role as Eleven on the Netflix horror series Stranger Things, which first premiered in 2016. The role earned her Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Brown will reprise the role again for the show's fourth season, which is currently in production. It's still unclear when new episodes will begin streaming on Netflix.

In any case, there appears to be plenty on the horizon for Brown fans to look forward to, especially on Netflix. There's no word yet on when Damsel will begin filming or when it might premiere on the streaming service, but with a director and lead star in place, production is likely to begin soon. This news comes to us from Deadline.